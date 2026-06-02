Google Plans to Release 32 Million Mosquitoes in California and Florida to ‘Stop Bad Bugs with Good Bugs’

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., has introduced an uncommon plan to address the issue of controlling the growing number of disease-spreading mosquitoes across the USA. The tech company has reportedly sought permission from the US government to release 32 million male mosquitoes to combat disease-carrying mosquito populations. The plan involves the release of sterilized male mosquitoes across Florida and California.

The tech company’s latest bid to solve the country’s mosquito problem is a departure from its usual operations. Through its Debug Project, the company plans to achieve this by raising sterile male mosquitoes and releasing them into the wild.

The project's official website describes the approach as a simple method known as the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), which has been used for decades. According to SIT, when sterile male mosquitoes mate with female mosquitoes, the resulting eggs either do not hatch or have a much lower chance of hatching. This ultimately reduces the population of disease-carrying mosquitoes with each generation.



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How does the Debug project aim to move forward?



The Debug Project was initiated by Verily Life Sciences, which was previously part of Google X. Verily Life Sciences is a research organization that currently operates under Alphabet Inc.. Currently, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is evaluating Google's request to release 32 million mosquitoes over a two-year period. The EPA will decide whether to approve the "Stop Bad Bugs with Good Bugs" experiment after the public feedback period concludes.

The Debug Project considers mosquitoes to be among the deadliest animals on Earth. According to the official website of the EPA, mosquito bites can transmit several serious diseases, including malaria, dengue, Zika virus, and West Nile virus. In addition to posing significant health risks to humans, mosquitoes can also carry parasites that affect dogs and even horses.

One of the approaches proposed by the Debug Project is to release male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, which makes it difficult for mosquitoes to reproduce. This mosquito-control method has already been tested in several countries, including the United States. The plan further explains that the next step in the project is mosquito rearing, for which automated rearing machines are being developed.

The Debug Project also specifies that only male mosquitoes will be reared and released, as only female mosquitoes bite humans to obtain blood for egg production. It now aims to start with one "bad bug", the Aedes aegypti, a mosquito species that spreads diseases such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

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