Trump’s New Medicaid Rule ‘Designed to Ensure People Lose Healthcare,’ Critics Warn

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Jake Johnson

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION on Monday unveiled a rule that is expected to push millions of low-income people off Medicaid by imposing complex bureaucratic barriers in the form of work reporting requirements, which have proven disastrous at the state level.

The rule, released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), marks a key step toward enacting the Republican budget reconciliation package that President Donald Trump signed into law last summer. That measure included around $900 billion in cuts to Medicaid, with new work requirements projected to account for nearly $330 billion of that total.

The new rule will dictate how states must implement the budget law’s Medicaid work mandates and who is exempt from the requirements. States are already spending tens of millions of dollars hiring new staff and upgrading technology in preparation for the mandates taking effect next year.

Broadly, the Trump-GOP law requires adults without disabilities between the ages of 19 and 64 to demonstrate at least 80 hours of work, community service, or other “qualifying activities” per month to keep their Medicaid coverage.

Exemptions to the work reporting requirements include people who are pregnant, caregivers to children under the age of 14, or “medically frail.” The CMS rule defines the latter category as those with “physical or behavioral health conditions that significantly impair their ability to consistently work or participate in other community engagement activities.”

Advocates warned that the rule will force many sick people off coverage. The rule states that people with HIV/AIDS, end-stage renal disease, and cancer would not necessarily be exempt from the work reporting requirements.

According to The New York Times, “states had expected that people with certain serious diagnoses would qualify for the exception, and they had been developing ways to match applications with existing medical records to identify most such people automatically.”

“Nebraska’s Medicaid program, which began enforcing a work requirement last month, developed a list of exempted conditions that is nearly 300 pages long,” the Times reported. “The state will now need to adjust.”