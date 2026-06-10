‘Vote for Cruelty and Corruption’: House Republicans Approve $70 Billion in New Funding for ICE and DHS

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly approved nearly $70 billion in new funding for US Department of Homeland Security agencies responsible for the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown, a move denounced by Democrats and advocacy groups.

The Secure America Act—a budget reconciliation bill approved last week by the Senate, where it was introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)—passed the House by a vote of 214-212. Every Republican present voted for the bill, while every Democrat in the chamber and Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley of California voted against it.

The legislation provides funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through the end of President Donald Trump’s term. The bill now heads to Trump’s desk for his signature.

“In the final months of their House majority, House Republicans are doubling down on their failed approach: blank checks for ICE and not one cent to make things cheaper for working families,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-Texas) said following Tuesday’s vote.

See also: Trump Threatens to Flood US Airports With ICE as Senate GOP Blocks Dem Bill to Pay TSA

“The day after threatening to cut Social Security and Medicare, they are sending billions to Trump’s mass deportation machine—which still has $100 billion sitting in the bank,” he added. “The Republican Congress is a disaster for working Americans. When Democrats take back power, we must repeal this funding.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said on X: “The House GOP just voted to give ICE and CBP $70 BILLION. Instead of investing in you and ensuring you can afford your healthcare, groceries, or rent—they chose to hand $70 BILLION to agencies operating without any guardrails while terrorizing and brutalizing our communities.”

Civil society groups also blasted House Republicans after the vote.

“Congressional Republicans gifting ICE with billions of extra dollars of funding while Americans are struggling to make ends meet is an outrage,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, which decried what it called “a vote for cruelty and corruption.”

“Trump’s ICE has proven that it is dangerous and out of control,” Gilbert added. “Today’s vote is... a vote against the Constitution and the safety of our communities and neighbors. Shame on congressional Republicans for ramrodding through this egregious funding.”

FWD.us President Todd Schulte said, “At a time when voters remain rightly outraged at ICE, providing hundreds of billions of dollars to ICE and CBP to terrorize communities and tear families apart while the cost of living rises and healthcare funding is slashed is both a stunning policy failure, and incredibly unpopular with voters.”

ACLU senior policy counsel Kate Voigt said in a statement that “it is unconscionable that the House would vote to write yet another blank check for ICE and Border Patrol’s campaign of chaos without any reforms. Over the past several months we’ve seen these abusive agencies kill our neighbors, harass and racially profile people, and tear thousands of families apart.”

See also: Markwayne Mullin backs DHS staff amid funding row

More than 50 people have died in DHS custody since Trump returned to office, with experts asserting that many of the deaths were preventable. Detained immigrants have reported beatings and sexual abuse, medical neglect, hunger and inedible food, and denial of access to attorneys, and other mistreatment.

DHS officers have killed Americans Renee Good and Alex Pretti and Mexican national Silverio Villegas González, and have wounded numerous other people during Trump’s second term.

ICE detainees across the nation are resisting abuse in detention centers across the nation through hunger strikes and other civil disobedience, as well as via lawsuits.

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