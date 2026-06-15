‘Welcome News’: Despite Netanyahu Sabotage Efforts, US and Iran Reach Interim Deal to End War

The deal, said Abdi, “was finalized despite the considerable effort of [Israel Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage it, striking into the southern suburbs of Beirut in a clear provocation intended to deter Iran from signing the deal. It didn’t work—this time—but his motivation to drag the US back into war with Iran will remain so long as he is in office. President Trump was right to sharply criticize Netanyahu again, and he will have to keep one eye on the Israeli Prime Minister if he wants his peace with Iran to stick.”

While an end to Israel’s bombing and incursion into southern Lebanon has been a key demand of Iran since the war began, Israel has continued to pound targets, including civilian infrastructure, as part of its ongoing effort to sabotage peace efforts in the region. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz told Haaretz on Monday that Israeli forces would not withdraw from positions in occupied Syria, Lebanon, or the Gaza Strip.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, “Trump’s agreement doesn’t bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States; we are an independent and sovereign state.”

Joe Kent, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned from the Trump administration in March in protest over the Iran war, said a change of US policy towards Israel is vital if the peace deal is to hold.

“We can strengthen our chances of this deal holding,” said Kent, “by cutting all military and intelligence assistance to Israel, [which] took every opportunity to tank this deal and will likely do so again unless we take action.”

US lawmakers opposed to Trump’s invasion and ongoing policies in the region also welcomed the news of the agreement.

“The ceasefire agreement with Iran with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is welcome news,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) in a statement late Sunday. “Democrats should support it. I am glad it includes a provision for mutual respect of the US and Iran’s sovereignty so we do not launch a dumb war of choice again.”

“The war was a costly lesson for the US,” added Khanna. “As expected, Trump failed to bring about regime change. The terms seem no better than what [President Barack] Obama secured under the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA nearly a decade ago. America lost 14 precious service members and wasted billions of dollars on this foolish endeavor. But today, we can be relieved that gas and food costs will start coming down for Americans. And that no more American or civilian lives will be lost.”

According to Abdi at NIAC, the US policy choice with Iran was always “between peace and war,” but the deal on the table now means there are no excuses not to choose peace going forward.

“We know the price of war, and so we must do the hard work to forge a stronger peace. We have seen where maximum pressure, sabotage, and military escalation lead: impoverishment, repression, regional instability, and finally a disastrous war with global consequences. The lesson could not be clearer,” Abdi said.

“The United States and Iran must now implement this deal in good faith, resist efforts to sabotage it, and use this opening to build a broader path away from sanctions, war, and collective punishment,” he continued. “Today’s announcement should mark not merely the end of this war, but the beginning of a new US approach rooted in diplomacy, accountability, and the simple truth that peace is the only way forward.”