A Woman from the United States Alleges Sexual Assault at a Karnataka Homestay; Two Arrested

A US woman has accused a man from Jharkhand of allegedly sexually assaulting her at a homestay in Karnataka. The complaint has led to the arrest of two individuals—the main accused, a worker at the property, and the homestay owner, who has been booked for allegedly attempting to suppress the incident. Both have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3, 2026.

The incident took place at a homestay in Kutta village in Kodagu district, where the US national was staying. According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Vrijesh Kumar, was working at the homestay and allegedly sexually assaulted her during her stay.