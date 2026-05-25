“I Love Prime Minister Modi”: Donald Trump Stuns US Embassy Event in New Delhi With Surprise Live Call

On Sunday 24th May 2026, the US Embassy in New Delhi organized a celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence at Bharat Mandapam. What was supposed to be an official diplomatic event marked by dinner and dialogue took a surprising turn when US President Donald Trump phoned in during the event. During his ‘live appearance’ via the call, Trump expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi and emphasized upon strengthening US-India relations.

The diplomatic gala, in addition to being a celebration of the US Independence day, also sought to honour US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s four-day visit to India. Rubio was amongst the top dignitaries who graced the event, in addition to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and other senior diplomatic officials.

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The event was spearheaded by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. In the midst of the celebrations, Gor took to the podium and dialed President Trump. Holding the phone up the mic, he spoke to the president, who addressed the dignitaries at the event. "...You have to be a representative of our country, Sergio. But I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said as Gor and Rubio stood in front of a giant screen installed at the event.

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” Trump said, catching the audience completely by surprise.

Trump reiterated his strong support for India, saying, “If they ever need help, they know where to call. They call right here.” He added, “We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get. I am a big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

The US President also lavished praise on Rubio, touting him as “the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US.” “Marco is the greatest. He’s going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US,” Trump said. He asked Rubio to convey his regards to Prime Minister Modi, saying, “Say hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I’m a big fan.”

At the event, Ambassador Gor highlighted the strong personal bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. “Every time the President and I speak, one of the first questions he asks is, ‘How is my friend the Prime Minister doing?’” Gor said. “This relationship is not new. It goes back almost a decade.”

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The remarks came as Rubio is currently on a visit to India, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. Rubio is also slated to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for May 26, 2026 at Hyderabad House.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi and Rubio discussed a wide range of issues during their meeting on Saturday, 23 May, 2026, including defence cooperation, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties. Rubio also briefed Modi on the US perspective on recent developments in West Asia.

The US State Department said Rubio emphasised that Washington “will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage” and noted that increased US energy exports could help India diversify its energy supplies.