America’s First Big Idea Was Accountability

Our personal freedoms, financial stability, community safety, and more depend on these accountability mechanisms working the way our founders intended. If an executive can singularly plunge our nation into a war that everyday people don’t want, we pay the price in lost family members and skyrocketing costs. If our judiciary decides to prioritize partisanship over the Constitution, we lose our ability to shape our own futures.

That is, unfortunately, exactly what we’re seeing play out today, and there is no shortage of examples. The Declaration of Independence may have centered on accountability, but in its first year alone, the Trump administration illegally fired nearly a quarter of the government’s inspectors general — the people tasked with combating waste, fraud, and abuse in federal agencies — and defunded the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), which ensures these federal watchdogs have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively. Meanwhile, it decimated our merit-based civil service, replacing nonpartisan federal workers with partisan lapdogs.

Just as Americans rebelled against soldiers patrolling our communities in the 1700s, we have once again had to fight back against the deployment of the military to our cities. On the eve of our 250th birthday, troops trained for war are illegally occupying our nation’s Capitol, costing us more than $1 million a day.

After years of enduring a monarch who treated the U.S. colonies as a personal piggy bank, our founders created a republic meant to prevent leaders from using their power of office to amass personal wealth. But today, we’re seeing lawmakers on both sides of the aisle benefit from insider trading; top White House advisors holding stock in companies profiting from the administration’s own policies, and major government contractors gifting massive sums to the lawmakers who oversee their work.

The challenges we face today are urgent, but they are not new. The pillars of our democracy have been tested since our nation’s founding, and they have remained standing only because regular people have risen, time and again, to hold power to account.

And it’s not just the executive branch eroding these protections. Congress, too, has abdicated its watchdog responsibilities; up until this month, it failed to exert its constitutional war powers to put an end to the president’s illegal war. It has time and again ceded the power of the purse —which belongs “the people’s branch” for a clear reason — to the administration. to the administration.

In short, we are seeing a small but powerful group of public officials use their positions to destroy the accountability mechanisms that make our government work for us so that they can rule with impunity. We find ourselves on the precipice of returning to the very form of government Americans rebelled against 250 years ago.