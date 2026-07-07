Bryan Johnson Diagnosed With Incurable Autoimmune Disease, Says ‘My Stomach Is Eating Itself’

BRYAN JOHNSON, a longevity enthusiast and tech entrepreneur, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called autoimmune gastritis (AIG). 48-year-old Bryan, who is known for spending millions of dollars on various therapies aimed at slowing aging every year, shared this heartbreaking news on X on July 3, 2026. He shared the diagnosis in a detailed social media post, writing that his "stomach is eating itself".

Bryan added in the post that this rare disease may affect “2 to 5% people…Likely more, because it hides.” He said he has been battling health issues for years. At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, he managed this disease with hormone replacement therapy but he had no idea that another dangerous autoimmune disease was developing inside his body.

“My stomach had begun attacking itself. But there was no routine test to find out and I didn’t have any symptoms,” he wrote in the X post. He further said that there is no cure for this rare condition, and that he intends to “try and solve it” using a combination of several medical monitoring as well as experimental therapies. He revealed that he discovered the particular condition in May 2026 after months of medical tests to investigate the cause of his iron deficiency.

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While remembering his younger years, Bryan said that his lifestyle was far from the health-focused routine he follows today. He recalls growing up on fast food and sugary drinks that affected his health, weight gain and chronic depression preceded the onset of autoimmune disease.

What is Autoimmune Gastritis?

Autoimmune Gastritis is a rare condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly starts attacking the healthy cells in the stomach lining. Autoimmune gastritis damages cells that are responsible for producing stomach acid and absorb essential nutrients such as iron and vitamin B12.

According to doctors, this rare disease develops slowly inside the body and may not cause obvious symptoms during its early stages. This disease can also lead to nutritional deficiencies, anemia, nerve damage and long-term risk of stomach cancer. As a result, many cases of this rarely dangerous disease are identified only after complications such as anaemia or vitamin B12 deficiency develop.

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Currently, this condition has no medication, and its treatment focuses on correcting nutritional deficiencies, managing complications, and monitoring disease progression. Researchers are also investigating new immune-targeted therapies or medications that will help in slowing or stopping the autoimmune process in the future.

Can Autoimmune Gastritis be cured?

According to current information, there is no cure for autoimmune gastritis. The treatment of this rare disease focuses on managing nutritional deficiencies, monitoring for complications and preventing further damage. Biohacker Bryan Jhonson acknowledged that there is no such cure for the disease but he is trying to explore new approaches and methods through his biohacking research while continuing regular medical care for the condition.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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