Padma Vibhushan Awardee and Pandavani Legend Teejan Bai Dies at 70, Cremated With State Honours

TEEJAN BAI, legendary Pandavani folk singer died on July 5, 2026 at the age of 70 after prolonged illness. The Padma Vibhushan recipient took her last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, where she had been undergoing treatment. The doctors at the AIIMS hospital said that Teejan Bai breathed her last at 3.15 am, where she had been undergoing treatment since May 27, 2026 .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Teejan Bai's death, crediting her for giving Chhattisgarh's folk art a distinct global identity through her exceptional performances. PM Modi in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh's folk art a unique global identity through her exceptional performances. Her death is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Achievements of Pandavani Legend Teejan Bai

In recognition of Teejan Bai’s exceptional contribution to Indian folk arts and culture, she was conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Teejan Bai, a Padma Vibhushan awardee was cremated with full state honours at her native, Ganiyari village on July 6, 2026 in the Chattisgarh's Durg district for her exceptional contribution.

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Who was Teejan Bai?

Pandavani folk singer Tejan Bai was originally from the Durg district, bringing Chattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to global audiences. Teejan was regarded as the foremost upholder of Pandavani, the traditional folk art form of Chattisgarh. Pandavani narrates the episodes from the Indian epic Mahabharata through dramatic storytelling, singing and acting.

There are several reports are claiming that she has been battling severe health problems for a long period of time and had been admitted to the ICU a few months ago. In 2024, Teejan Bai reportedly suffered paralysis and had difficulty in eating solid food in recent months. Several political leaders, artists, and cultural organizations expressed their grief on her death, they considered her as an icon of Indian folk heritage.

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Teejan Bai was popular for her iconic voice, commanding stage presence, expressive performance style and expressions, she transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally acclaimed art form. Her performances captivated love across India and abroad. She was one of the most celebrated folk artists of India.

She was born on August 8, 1956, in Ganiyari village near Bhilai , Chhattisgarh belonging to the Pardhi tribal community. At the young age of 13 years, she gave her first public performance, earning love from the audience. Teejan Bai’s bold performances transformed the art form and inspired generations of female folk artists.

She learned Pandavani by listening to her grandfather recite the Mahabharata in the Chhattisgarhi language. After that she took formal training under Umed Singh Deshmukh. Her natural talent and commanding stage presence soon distinguished her from her contemporaries.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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