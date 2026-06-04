How Dangerous Is Eating Rotten Mangoes? Gujarat Food Safety Team Seizes Worm-Infested Mangoes Which Were Meant for Juice Production

A RAID CONDUCTED BY the Gujarat Food Safety Department has shocked people and made them question whether they can safely eat their favourite summer fruit, mangoes. During the peak mango season, a raid was recently conducted in Gujarat in which a large stock of rotten mangoes was found, many of them infested with worms. In the video recorded during the raid, numerous white worms can be seen inside a single mango. These mangoes were allegedly going to be used for making juice products.

The fungus-covered mangoes, which were to be used for making juice, were found at a manufacturing unit in Mehsana district of Gujarat. The spoiled fruits were seized by authorities before they could be processed into juice and distributed to consumers. Legal action is also reportedly being taken against those responsible.

The inspection at the manufacturing unit revealed that the mangoes showed visible signs of decay, fungal growth, insect infestation, and were heavily infested with worms. In the video, piles of these spoiled fruits can be seen that would have been used to make juice and sold to consumers. The discovery has shocked many people, with social media users demanding more such raids, especially at large manufacturing units.