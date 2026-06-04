How Dangerous Is Eating Rotten Mangoes? Gujarat Food Safety Team Seizes Worm-Infested Mangoes Which Were Meant for Juice Production

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A RAID CONDUCTED BY the Gujarat Food Safety Department has shocked people and made them question whether they can safely eat their favourite summer fruit, mangoes. During the peak mango season, a raid was recently conducted in Gujarat in which a large stock of rotten mangoes was found, many of them infested with worms. In the video recorded during the raid, numerous white worms can be seen inside a single mango. These mangoes were allegedly going to be used for making juice products.
The fungus-covered mangoes, which were to be used for making juice, were found at a manufacturing unit in Mehsana district of Gujarat. The spoiled fruits were seized by authorities before they could be processed into juice and distributed to consumers. Legal action is also reportedly being taken against those responsible.
The inspection at the manufacturing unit revealed that the mangoes showed visible signs of decay, fungal growth, insect infestation, and were heavily infested with worms. In the video, piles of these spoiled fruits can be seen that would have been used to make juice and sold to consumers. The discovery has shocked many people, with social media users demanding more such raids, especially at large manufacturing units.
One person wrote, “This is the biggest crime a human can commit against other humans, selling adulterated or degraded food products.” Another suggested, “As a suggestion, I think you should start a hotline number for local complaints. This would help us truly improve our food quality standards and make food safer and healthier for everyone.” Another user wrote, “Deliberate food adulteration should be considered mass poisoning and attempted murder.”
According to health experts, eating such contaminated food can cause serious health problems, including food poisoning. Experts warn that consuming rotten mangoes can pose significant health risks. Spoiled fruit may contain harmful bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms capable of causing stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, food poisoning, and intestinal infections.
While stomach acids can often break down small amounts of contaminated food that may be accidentally consumed, eating large quantities can cause serious health issues. Apart from worms, bacteria, mold spores, and mycotoxins present in spoiled food can lead to severe long-term health problems. These risks are especially high for children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.
The mycotoxins produced on rotten fruits may survive processing and can cause long-term harm if consumed repeatedly. That is why health experts say that blending, mixing, or juicing spoiled fruit does not make it safe for consumption. Harmful toxins and microorganisms can remain present in the final product despite processing.
These problems often occur when food is left in unhygienic conditions or when fruits become overripe, damaged, or poorly stored. Such conditions allow bacteria and fungi to grow. Once the skin of a fruit is damaged, harmful microorganisms and insects can enter and multiply rapidly inside it. If someone consumes contaminated fruit, the digestive system may react quickly.
Common symptoms after eating contaminated mangoes include vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea, and weakness. These reactions are the body's natural defence mechanisms attempting to remove harmful substances that may cause illness.
This incident comes amid increasing concerns over food contamination and adulteration in mango pulp, stale food products, and other food items across the country. As one of India's most popular summer fruits, demand for fresh mangoes, pulp, and juice products remains extremely high during the season. This makes regular inspections and quality checks especially important.
Consumers should carefully inspect mangoes before purchasing them, buy from trusted sources, and remain alert to signs of spoilage. Warning signs include visible mold or fungal patches, soft or leaking areas, an unpleasant fermented smell, the presence of insects or worms, and dark sunken spots spreading across the fruit. If a mango shows extensive spoilage, experts recommend discarding it completely rather than attempting to cut away the affected portions.
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