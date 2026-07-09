Texas Rights Group, Officials Demand Independent Probe After ICE Fatally Shoots Immigrant

Garza added that “we demand full transparency, an independent investigation into the shooting and any use of racial profiling that led to it, and accountability for the use of deadly force. Our neighborhoods are not battlegrounds. TCRP will continue seeking justice and standing alongside all of our neighbors across Texas.”

The shooting—far from the first by the agency during President Donald Trump’s mass detention and deportation campaign—occurred in the district of Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who similarly said that “ICE has released an initial account, but the facts must be independently and thoroughly investigated, including the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force.”

“All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation,” Garcia continued. “The victim’s family, my constituents, and the entire community deserve a complete and transparent accounting of what happened.”

Alejandra Salinas, a member of the Houston City Council, called the shooting “deeply concerning” and said that “the use of deadly force demands full scrutiny and transparency.”