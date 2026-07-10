‘End This War’: Progressives in Congress Blast Trump’s Return to Bombing Iran

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Jessica Corbett



Key progressives in Congress took aim at President Donald Trump on Wednesday amid his second straight night of attacks on Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) first said Tuesday that its forces had “begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran,” in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Then, Trump said Wednesday that the ceasefire established under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last month was “over” and “I don’t want to deal with” the Iranians.

As oil prices soared, CENTCOM announced later Wednesday that “at the direction of the commander in chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

Minutes later, progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) declared: “After getting the United States into a war based on lies, Trump has now declared the ceasefire with Iran ‘over’ after less than a month. Restarting his reckless war with Iran won’t make America stronger. It will cost more lives and waste more taxpayer dollars. END THIS WAR.”

Meanwhile, Trump shared a series of videos of the bombings across Iran on his Truth Social platform Wednesday evening.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement that “the Trump administration is steering the United States back toward an illegal and disastrous war with Iran. Rather than implementing the agreement it negotiated, it has chosen escalation over diplomacy.”

See also: ‘I Don’t Want to Deal With Them’: Trump Declares Iran Truce Over as US Resumes Bombing

“A return to war is illegal,” NIAC emphasized. “Congress passed a war powers resolution directing the president to terminate hostilities, and a majority of Americans oppose another war with Iran. If President Trump wants to return to war, he must seek congressional authorization. If he refuses, Congress must enforce the law.”

The US House of Representatives voted 215-208 in favor of a war powers resolution aimed at ending Trump’s illegal war of choice on Iran early last month. After a few weeks, the Senate also passed it, with a 50-48 vote—but just a day later, under pressure from the president, Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.) and Rand Paul (Ky.) helped the GOP block a subsequent measure.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), sponsor of the blocked resolution, said at the time that “after both Republican-majority Houses took the historic step of voting that additional war against Iran is illegal without congressional authorization, President Trump came to the Capitol and tried to browbeat Republican senators for upholding their oaths of office.”

“To appease his temper tantrum, Republicans agreed to defeat a superfluous motion to proceed to a separate War Powers Resolution currently pending before the Senate,” he continued. “The vote is of no consequence and does not undo the expressed position of Congress that further war against Iran is illegal unless Congress votes for it.”

Kaine also spoke out Wednesday morning, saying: “Congress voted against more war with Iran. The U.S. should not be launching new strikes without congressional authorization and restarting a war that has raised gas prices, killed Americans, and hurt the economy. The U.S. and Iran must return to a ceasefire.”

See also: 'We Should Go to Court': Khanna Says Latest US Bombings of Iran a 'Blatant Violation' by Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) weighed in Wednesday afternoon: “Donald Trump’s war with Iran has cost American lives, and jacked up prices on gas and groceries for millions across the globe. Congress voted against this war. Congress shouldn’t allow Donald Trump to continue it.”

Key House members have also spoken out since the strikes resumed Tuesday. Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Greg Casar (D-Texas) said that “Trump is extending his disastrous, illegal war with Iran. Congress and the American people have demanded the war end. Instead, Trump is choosing higher gas prices, more lives lost, and more instability. Outrageous.”

Noting the new attacks and Trump’s ceasefire comment, CPC Chair Emerita Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) similarly stressed that “this is another escalation in a war that the American people do not want. The House and Senate passed bipartisan war powers resolutions for this exact reason. This war must end NOW.”

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