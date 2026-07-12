Mamdani Announces ‘Click-to-Cancel’ Rule to Combat Subscription Traps, Junk Fees

In a move proponents say will save constituents up to $162.5 million annually, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other New York City officials on Friday unveiled a “click-to-cancel” rule aimed at ensuring people can end online subscriptions as easily as they start them.

Days after entering office in January, Mamdani signed a pair of executive orders, “Combating Hidden Junk Fees” and “Fighting Subscription Tricks and Traps”—his 9th and 10th mayoral edicts—to protect consumers and make it easier “for New Yorkers to know the real price of what they are buying and to stop paying for the services they no longer want.”

Following up on the orders, Mamdani and New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Samuel A.A. Levine proposed a rule “requiring transparent, all-in pricing that bans hidden junk fees, alongside a final ‘click to cancel’ rule that guarantees consumers can cancel subscriptions as easily as they sign up for them.”

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The landmark proposal is part of Mamdani’s affordability agenda, which includes the rent freeze and universal childcare programs he’s partially enacted, as well as the free city buses, municipal grocery stores, affordable housing expansion, and redistributive taxation his administration is pursuing.

“For years, companies have built their business model around making it harder for working people to hold onto their money,” Mamdani said during a Friday press conference at Asser Levy Recreational Center in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood. “Whether it’s hidden fees that suddenly appear at checkout or subscriptions that take one click to sign up for and a dozen steps to cancel, the result is the same: Working people pay more while corporations profit. That ends now. If you can sign up with one click, you can cancel with one click.”

Levine said that “these two rules will ensure that the price you see is the price you pay—no hidden charges, no endless subscription services, and no advantages for businesses that cheat. Requiring companies to compete on price will lower costs for all New Yorkers and level the playing field for honest businesses.”

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Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su spoke at the press conference, saying, “Every dollar a family loses to a hidden fee or a subscription they couldn’t cancel is a dollar stolen from them, a dollar that could have gone toward rent, groceries, childcare, or anything else.”

“And just as important, the hours spent trying to cancel a subscription or membership you no longer want is stolen time,” the former acting US labor secretary added. “That’s what affordability means in practice—closing the small holes that drain people’s paychecks and their time month after month. These rules put New Yorkers back in control.”

Former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan—who implemented a similar rule while serving in the role during the Biden administration before it was killed after President Donald Trump returned to office—also spoke Friday, arguing that “nobody should be trapped in subscriptions they can’t escape or stuck paying junk fees they can’t avoid.”

“These predatory tactics cheat people out of billions of dollars each year,” she added. “With today’s rules, Commissioner Levine and DCWP are cracking down on corporate ripoffs, protecting families and honest businesses alike. The Mamdani administration’s work to tackle the affordability crisis and promote economic fairness continues to set a new standard nationwide, modeling effective governance and a relentless focus on using all of the city’s levers to improve life for New Yorkers.”

[KS]