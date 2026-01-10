‘Public Representatives Must Respect the Independence of the Judiciary’: Indian Govt Hits Back at NYC Mayor Mamdani Over Note to 2020 Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid

“Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of making such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them,” Jaiswal said while responding to questions related to Mamdani’s note to Khalid. Mamdani has long been a vocal supporter of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid.

Long before he assumed office as the mayor of New York City, Mamdani referenced Khalid’s words in 2023, shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House, at an event titled “Howdy, Democracy!”

He addressed the audience at the event and read aloud from a letter in Khalid’s prison diary. In a note sent to Khalid, the NYC mayor said that he often thinks about Khalid’s “thoughts on bitterness and the importance of not letting it consume oneself.” He also expressed his pleasure at meeting Khalid’s parents and wrote, “We are all thinking of you.”

A photograph of the handwritten note was shared on social media by Khalid’s wife, accompanied by the caption,“Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid. December 2025.”

