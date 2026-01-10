‘Public Representatives Must Respect the Independence of the Judiciary’: Indian Govt Hits Back at NYC Mayor Mamdani Over Note to 2020 Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid

Key Points:
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticised NYC Mayor Mamdani over his letter to 2020 Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid.
He said that public representatives must respect the independence of the judiciary, especially in other democratic countries.
The response came days after the SC denied bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
On January 9, 2026, India hit back at newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for sending a handwritten letter to jailed activist Umar Khalid.
The letter was publicly shared by Khalid’s partner, Bunojoytsna Lahiri, on January 1, 2026 the same day Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor. The letter drew widespread attention and backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Supreme Court (SC) denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, two of the key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case that left over 50 people dead.
Days after the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to Mamdani’s note to Khalid, stating that individuals holding public office should refrain from expressing personal biases. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticised the New York City mayor, saying that public representatives should respect the “judiciaries in other democracies.”
“Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of making such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them,” Jaiswal said while responding to questions related to Mamdani’s note to Khalid. Mamdani has long been a vocal supporter of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid.
Long before he assumed office as the mayor of New York City, Mamdani referenced Khalid’s words in 2023, shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House, at an event titled “Howdy, Democracy!”
He addressed the audience at the event and read aloud from a letter in Khalid’s prison diary. In a note sent to Khalid, the NYC mayor said that he often thinks about Khalid’s “thoughts on bitterness and the importance of not letting it consume oneself.” He also expressed his pleasure at meeting Khalid’s parents and wrote, “We are all thinking of you.”
A photograph of the handwritten note was shared on social media by Khalid’s wife, accompanied by the caption,“Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid. December 2025.”
Umar Khalid has been in prison since September 2020 following his arrest for alleged involvement in one of the most violent communal riots in New Delhi. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with six others. The bail pleas were filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohd.
On January 5, 2026, the top court delivered its verdict on the bail pleas of seven accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, which resulted in 53 deaths and around 700 injuries. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, while granting bail to the remaining five accused.
Justices Kumar and N. V. Anjaria highlighted the seriousness of the allegations against Khalid and Imam. They stated, “Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing compared to the other accused.”
