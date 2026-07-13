Machine Gun-Toting Israeli Settlers Detain Ro Khanna During Trip to Occupied West Bank

The California Democrat said that the settlers called in members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to help them deal with him and his group.

“The IDF is on their side,” Khanna remarked, “not on the side of the Americans.”

Cameron Kasky, an aide to Khanna, told Reuters that the group was held for over an hour before officials whom he believed to be police intervened and secured their release.

The IDF told Reuters that both military troops and police officers dispersed the settlers who had set up a roadblock near the small Palestinian village of Khirbet Zanuta.

Khanna wasn’t the only American to have a run-in with Israeli settlers this week, as CNN reported that four settlers attacked groups of journalists, including CNN reporters and crew, who were traveling through an area north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Saturday.

As the journalists were driving, four settlers blocked off the road with their cars and began attacking the reporters’ vehicles with wooden clubs and metal rods.

“The settlers then began to jump on the vehicle behind CNN’s—carrying another group of journalists—and smashed the windshield of that vehicle,” the network reported. “Another group of settlers tried to block a separate exit route before chasing the journalists towards the town of Sinjil.”

Israeli police arrived on the scene and arrested four settlers who were allegedly responsible for the attacks, CNN reported.