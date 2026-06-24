‘Seismic Victory’ in New York as Mamdani-Backed Progressives Trounce Establishment Dems, AIPAC Cash

Three progressive candidates emerged victorious from US congressional primaries in New York on Tuesday, overcoming millions of dollars in spending by corporate interests and AIPAC with grassroots campaigns that centered the working class.

Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller, defeated Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in New York’s 10th Congressional District, nearly doubling the incumbent’s vote count with over 90% of ballots tallied. In New York’s 13th, Darializa Avila Chevalier—who was recruited by Justice Democrats—defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Claire Valdez, a New York state assemblymember and democratic socialist recruited by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defeated Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso in the race for the 7th District seat left open by retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

The wins marked a clean sweep for Mamdani-backed candidates, each of whom campaigned on Medicare for All, affordable housing, stronger union protections, and an end to US military support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians. The primary wins for Lander, Valdez, and Avila Chevalier essentially guarantee them seats in the US House in the heavily Democratic districts.

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“Today we make it clear: The politics of the past end today,” Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old community organizer, said after winning the primary in New York’s 13th District, which Espaillat has represented for nearly a decade. The incumbent lost despite millions of dollars in spending by at least seven super PACs—including AIPAC’s United Democracy Project.

“What we have delivered here today is a clear mandate that the era of taking a check and cashing a check and calling it representation is over,” said Avila Chevalier in her victory speech.

Justice Democrats called Avila Chevalier’s win a “seismic victory” and “the biggest primary upset against a Democratic incumbent this cycle.”