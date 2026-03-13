‘Hegseth Wants State Media’: Pentagon Chief Says He Can’t Wait for Son of Pro-Trump Billionaire to Control CNN

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth used part of his Friday press conference to complain about what he described as negative and “fake” news stories about the administration’s illegal war on Iran, openly pining for the day the son of billionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison takes control of CNN.

“The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better,” said Hegseth, pointing specifically to CNN’s report Thursday that “the Pentagon and National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes while planning the ongoing operation.”

“CNN doesn’t think we thought of that,” said Hegseth, a former Fox News host who is facing mounting backlash over the US military’s bombing of an Iranian elementary school on the first day of the war and poor strategic planning overall.