As Trump Announces New Round of Sanctions Against Cuba, Democrats Warn Country Is Being ‘Strangled to Death’

The president had already cut off Cuba’s main energy supply by invading Venezuela, abducting its president and charging him with drug trafficking, and taking control of its vast oil reserves.

The lawmakers described how the energy blockade is “contributing to nationwide electrical blackouts—including one during our trip—buildups of trash on street corners; severe shortages of food, medicine, and public transportation; and widening inequality on the island.”

Dexter, a physician, noted that Cuba’s lauded healthcare system “is buckling under sanctions that the White House has unleashed on the Cuban people. This is creating a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Cuba created a free, universal healthcare system that millions of Cubans and others around the world have come to expect and depend on,” said Dexter. “I will be using all the tools at my disposal to remove the barriers to delivering healthcare to the Cuban people.”

As Common Dreams has reported, the blockade has left hospitals struggling to provide care, with 96,000 people, including 11,000 children, on waitlists for surgeries.

“Over 300 pediatric surgeries per week are compromised by shortages of drugs, oxygen, anesthetics, and consumables,” wrote more than 8,000 Italian medical and scientific professionals in an open letter in June.

Leger-Fernández called Trump’s policy in Cuba, which has intensified sanctions that have been in place for years, “a siege.”

“We’re blocking medical supplies, fuel, and other essential inputs, leading its infant mortality rate to rise nearly 150% in recent years, from 4 to 9.9 per 1,000 live births,” said the congresswoman. “I doubt any American wants innocent Cuban babies to die due to our policies.”

Pocan told The Associated Press that one person he spoke to in Cuba called the crisis a “silent Gaza.”

“There may not be bombings, but there are certainly conditions that prevent people from going about their daily lives,” said Pocan. “They can’t go to work, they can’t preserve their food, they can’t access medical supplies, or live as they did before.”