Trump Guts Two National Monuments ‘At the Behest of Polluting Corporations Who Seek to Ravage Them’

The orders were met with immediate outrage from tribes, Democratic lawmakers, and conservationists. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement that the president has “illegally opened up two of the most extraordinary landscapes in America at the behest of polluting corporations who seek to ravage them for short-term profits.”

“Trump has been selling out our public lands and waters since the day he took office,” said Huffman, pointing to previous attacks on the monuments during the president’s first White House term. “Trump tried this once before. We fought him then, and we are ready to fight him now, because no president should have the power to give away what belongs to the American people, including future generations. Keep public lands in public hands.”

Scott Braden, executive director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said his organization “will challenge this unlawful decision in federal court” and expressed confidence that Trump’s “reckless and unlawful acts will be rejected.”

“Today’s action makes it clear that Utah is the epicenter of Republican efforts to dismantle and obliterate America’s system of public lands,” said Braden. “President Trump’s outrageous attack on Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments was taken at the urging of Utah politicians—Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis, Gov. Spencer Cox, and the others—who championed this action. These two landscapes deserve to be protected for current and future generations of Utahns and Americans, not opened to exploitation.”

During a signing ceremony on Monday, flanked by Utah Republicans, Trump characterized his scaling back of monument protections as an effort to give land “back to the people of Utah.” The president falsely claimed that people could “virtually not even walk on” the lands under the protections he targeted.

“You can’t go hunting. You can’t go fishing,” the president said, incorrectly. “You can’t do anything.”

Trump’s proclamations cite authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906, which empowers the president to “reserve parcels of land as a part of the national monuments.” But opponents of Trump’s assault on the two Utah national monuments noted that the law does not explicitly authorize the president to scale back protections implemented by previous administrations.