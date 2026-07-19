Climate Crisis-Denying Trump Threatens Canada With New Tariffs Over Wildfire Smoke

A day after a Republican senator pledged to introduce legislation sanctioning Canada for the wildfire smoke impacting various US communities this week, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the United States’ northern neighbor with new tariffs.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it.”

“The cost is incalculable! Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result,” Trump continued. “This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

Melanie D’Arrigo, a campaigner for single-payer healthcare in the United States, responded, “So can Canada hold US oil companies, their lobbyists, and the congresspeople they bribe for the climate crisis that increases droughts and the risk of these wildfires?”

“When Trump talks about increasing tariffs on Canada, he’s talking about Americans paying more for the things they need—because the increased costs are paid by American consumers,” she also stressed.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, when asked for a comment on Trump’s post, a spokesperson for Canada’s Embassy in Washington, DC only said Ambassador Mark Wiseman has “engaged directly with key administration and Hill officials regarding the wildfire emergency in Canada, our efforts to address it, and the impact of wildfire smoke on Canada and the US.”

CBC noted that a day earlier, four Michigan Republicans in the US House of Representatives had made similar statements in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who didn’t address the missive when asked about it, but told reporters in French that “climate change is everyone’s responsibility—truly everyone’s—including the United States.”

Big Oil-backed Trump has notably rejected scientific conclusions about the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency on the world stage and, throughout both terms, made various policy decisions that serve industry polluters—even as his own government continues to publish climate science.