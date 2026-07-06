‘Climate Change Is Here’: Wildfires Ignite Across Europe Following Deadly Heatwave

On the heels of a deadly European heatwave, fierce fires erupted in Greece, Spain, Portugal, and France over the weekend, raising fears for a summer of extremes as the effects of the climate emergency become ever more apparent.

The blazes mobilized hundreds of firefighters and scorched a total of 42,000 acres as of Sunday in Spain, France, and Portugal alone—an area two times the size of Manhattan.

“Climate change is here, we are living the consequences and it is only the start of July,” French fire service Colonel Eric Belgioino told the public, as Agence France-Presse reported.

France

One of the fires raging in the South of France forced organizers of the Tour de France to close the third stage of the race to the public on Monday, as Reuters reported.

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The fire has consumed 6.18 square miles in Southern France and put two people in critical condition.

“An exceptional fire calls for exceptional measures for the tour,” race director Christian Prudhomme said, according to Reuters.

As of Sunday, seven departments in France faced “very high risk” for fires, as temperatures were expected to reach highs of 100-104°F across the south, as Anadolu Agency reported.

Spain

Across the border in Spain, a fire in Costa Brava burned through over 5,400 acres in a 48-hour period, according to AFP. The flames led to shelter-in-place or evacuation orders for nearly 50,000 people.

The Catalunya fire service said on Sunday that firefighters “worked tirelessly throughout the night to consolidate the perimeter of the La Bisbal d’Empordà forest fire, which is now stabilized.”

Portugal

Another blaze ignited in Portugal’s central Vouzela area on Thursday.

It burned through 30,000 acres and required the work of 1,200 firefighters before it was partially contained as of Sunday.

Greece

In Greece, two fires erupted on Saturday and Sunday.

The first, in the Oraiokastro suburb of the country’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki, compelled evacuations and shelter-in-place orders when it overtook a recycling plant and released dangerous smoke into the air, The Associated Press reported.

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“The smoke contains volatile organic compounds that irritate the eyes and throat, as well as carcinogenic substances such as benzene, dioxins, and furans,” Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, professor of environmental engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, told ekathimerini.com.

The inferno also damaged multiple homes and businesses, Oraiokastro Mayor Pandelis Tsakiris told the country’s state broadcaster.

The second blaze ignited on Sunday west of Athens, according to AP, and 210 firefighters worked hard to control it before the sun set and firefighting planes would be grounded.

The European fires follow a heatwave that scientists said would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels, and spark concerns that the continent could see a devastating summer for fires.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez noted that the fire season had started one month early, according to AFP.

As fire Colonel Belgioino said: “The season is going to be long for the soldiers fighting fires. You have to help us.”

[KS]