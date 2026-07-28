‘I Almost Cried’: Previously Unseen Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Jubilant Over Iran War

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month at the age of 71, was never quiet about his desire for a military assault on Iran.

But previously unreleased footage, filmed for a documentary that was in the works before the South Carolina lawmaker’s death, shows Graham reacting with unrestrained jubilance to President Donald Trump’s decision in late February to launch a large-scale attack on Iran, in coordination with the Israeli government.

“Look what we’ve done here,” said a joyful Graham shortly after the US-Israeli bombing campaign began. “I almost cried. I mean, like, how long have we been pushing this?”

Graham, who has supported US military action against Iran for years, went on to say he “had his challenges” in advocating for the war, as “a lot of people” within the administration “didn’t want to do it.”

“The warmonger got his wish and the result has been a catastrophe,” Brian Finucane, senior adviser to the US Program at the International Crisis Group, wrote in response to the footage, adding that it is “particularly outrageous for a US senator to lobby the president to violate the Constitution.”