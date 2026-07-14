Did Russia or Iran Poison Lindsey Graham? Why Conspiracy Theories Erupted After His Sudden Death

In another post, Loomer suggested Russia could also have played a role, pointing out that Russia had sent a delegation to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral while Graham had recently travelled to Ukraine and advocated stronger sanctions against Moscow. She argued that the combination of events warranted a formal investigation into whether a foreign adversary had targeted the senator.

Why Iran and Russia Became the Focus of Lindsey Graham Death Claims

Iran and Russia quickly became the focus of online speculation because of Graham's long-standing foreign policy positions. Throughout his political career, Graham was among the strongest advocates for tougher sanctions on Iran and consistently supported military action against Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. He was also one of Washington's most vocal supporters of Ukraine following Russia's invasion in 2022.

Just before his death, Graham had completed what was reportedly his tenth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. During the trip, he reaffirmed US support for Kyiv and backed another sanctions package targeting Russia.

Some online users also pointed to previous remarks attributed to Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, who reportedly said Graham should be "killed" and described him as a problem for Russia. Others noted that Russia had placed Graham on its wanted list in 2023 following his remarks made during a visit to Kyiv. Russian authorities later designated him a terrorist and extremist over his repeated criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

Iran had also publicly criticised Graham on multiple occasions. Just days before his death, posters allegedly displayed by supporters of the Iranian regime showed Graham's image with a target symbol over his head during events linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.