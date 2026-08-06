Five-Mile Long Pro-Khalistan Convoy in Indianapolis Sparks Outrage, Terrorist Group SFJ Calls For Another ‘Khalistan Referendum’ After Independence Day

ON AUGUST 1, 2026, the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), banned in India under Unlawful Activities and Prevent Act (UAPA), organized a convoy in Indianapolis demanding Punjab’s succession from India into an independent state. The "five-mile-long" convoy of American Sikhs slowed traffic on Interstate 465 West on the south side of Indianapolis as part of a campaign to promote its unofficial "Khalistan Referendum" scheduled for the day after India’s Independence day, August 16, 2026.
In an X post, which is inaccessible to users in India, SFJ described the convoy as a peaceful exercise under First Amendment rights of American constitution. The organisation also used the traffic disruption to promote the planned voting event at Richard G. Lugar Plaza in Indianapolis while making allegations against the Indian government, connecting its Khalistan movement with American concerns over fentanyl trafficking and H-1B visas,
However, the convoy received widespread criticism from Americans and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who found themselves stuck in traffic. Social media users accused the organisers of disrupting daily life for a cause that had nothing to do with the citizens of America.
In its post on X, SFJ wrote that the "5 Mile Long Khalistan Convoy of American Sikhs Calls For Liberation of Punjab From India's Occupation," and urged its supporters to participate in its August 16 "Khalistan Referendum" in Indianapolis.
Addressing the complaints of traffic congestion directly, the group wrote that the convoy was a lawful exercise of free speech under the US Constitution and claimed its purpose was to raise awareness for what it described as a democratic referendum seeking Punjab's independence from India. The organisation went on to throw serious allegation, claiming that successive Indian governments had carried out persecution and “systematic genocide” against Sikhs. It further stated that the present government had escalated those actions into "state-sanctioned operational campaigns of ethnic cleansing." India has consistently rejected such allegations and declared SFJ a terrorist organization under UAPA.
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SFJ also attempted to appeal to Americans by claiming that the Indian government posed a national security threat to the United States. It referred to recent US Department of Justice (DOJ) cases involving alleged exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals by Indian companies and criticised the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it displaced American workers. The group claimed its Khalistan campaign aligned with American interests by promoting self-determination, combating narcotics, and protecting domestic jobs.
The post concluded with the slogan "United We Stand" while portraying the Indianapolis convoy as a precursor to the August 16 voting event.
The August 16 event being promoted by SFJ is an unofficial and non-binding "Khalistan Referendum," also called the Punjab Independence Referendum by the organisers.
Those participating, mainly members of the Sikh diaspora, will be asked a simple yes-or-no question on whether Indian-administered Punjab should become an independent country called Khalistan. The exercise has no legal validity in India, the United States or under international law. It is neither organised nor recognised by any government. SFJ says the referendum is intended to build support for a future binding vote on Khalistan.
The group has organised similar non-binding referendums in several American cities as well as in Canada, Europe and Australia. According to the organisers, Indianapolis was chosen because Central Indiana has a Sikh community of more than 15,000 families. SFJ also claimed that the August 1 convoy, which slowed traffic on Interstate 465, was organised to mobilise supporters ahead of the August 16 voting.
The exercises have no legal recognition in either India or the United States and have been termed by the Indian government as propaganda campaigns aimed at keeping the separatist movement alive among sections of the Sikh diaspora.
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Videos of the slow-moving convoy soon circulated online, drawing criticisms from locals who were frustrated by the resulting traffic congestion. One user wrote, "Do you think causing a traffic jam will win Americans to your cause? This shows you do not understand Americans. Go home."
Another pointed out the safety concerns, saying, "Driving under the speed limit and obstructing traffic IS ILLEGAL... Emergency vehicles use these routes!" Another commented, "Your 'First Amendment Rights' doesn't mean you get to harass Americans who have nothing to do with the Punjab. We don't care about your cause!! Leave us alone!! Go back to India!"
Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, political commentator and NewsGram Editor-in-Chief, also criticised the convoy, writing, “Pure nonsense! Khalistanis are traitors and funded by Pakistan's ISI. In the name of protest, these terrorists are harassing Americans also." Others questioned why the campaign was being carried out in the United States instead of Punjab, with one person remarking that those capable of organising such convoys should "go fight your own war."
The reactions garnered minimal support and reflected a common sentiment that disrupting a major interstate was unlikely to generate positive reaction from ordinary Americans.
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