Five-Mile Long Pro-Khalistan Convoy in Indianapolis Sparks Outrage, Terrorist Group SFJ Calls For Another ‘Khalistan Referendum’ After Independence Day

ON AUGUST 1, 2026, the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), banned in India under Unlawful Activities and Prevent Act (UAPA), organized a convoy in Indianapolis demanding Punjab’s succession from India into an independent state. The "five-mile-long" convoy of American Sikhs slowed traffic on Interstate 465 West on the south side of Indianapolis as part of a campaign to promote its unofficial "Khalistan Referendum" scheduled for the day after India’s Independence day, August 16, 2026.

In an X post, which is inaccessible to users in India, SFJ described the convoy as a peaceful exercise under First Amendment rights of American constitution. The organisation also used the traffic disruption to promote the planned voting event at Richard G. Lugar Plaza in Indianapolis while making allegations against the Indian government, connecting its Khalistan movement with American concerns over fentanyl trafficking and H-1B visas,

However, the convoy received widespread criticism from Americans and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who found themselves stuck in traffic. Social media users accused the organisers of disrupting daily life for a cause that had nothing to do with the citizens of America.

SFJ Turns Traffic Convoy Into Khalistan Campaign

In its post on X, SFJ wrote that the "5 Mile Long Khalistan Convoy of American Sikhs Calls For Liberation of Punjab From India's Occupation," and urged its supporters to participate in its August 16 "Khalistan Referendum" in Indianapolis.

Addressing the complaints of traffic congestion directly, the group wrote that the convoy was a lawful exercise of free speech under the US Constitution and claimed its purpose was to raise awareness for what it described as a democratic referendum seeking Punjab's independence from India. The organisation went on to throw serious allegation, claiming that successive Indian governments had carried out persecution and “systematic genocide” against Sikhs. It further stated that the present government had escalated those actions into "state-sanctioned operational campaigns of ethnic cleansing." India has consistently rejected such allegations and declared SFJ a terrorist organization under UAPA.

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SFJ also attempted to appeal to Americans by claiming that the Indian government posed a national security threat to the United States. It referred to recent US Department of Justice (DOJ) cases involving alleged exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals by Indian companies and criticised the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it displaced American workers. The group claimed its Khalistan campaign aligned with American interests by promoting self-determination, combating narcotics, and protecting domestic jobs.

The post concluded with the slogan "United We Stand" while portraying the Indianapolis convoy as a precursor to the August 16 voting event.

What is the August 16 Khalistan Referendum?