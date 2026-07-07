Was Jaswant Singh Khalra Flirting with the Khalistani Movement? Old Video Reignites the Debate

Key Points:
In an old interview of Jaswant Singh Khalra referred to Sikh Separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as "saint".
Khalra's old interview has further sparked debate on the internet over whether he was a Khalistani supporter or not.
Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in Operation Blue Star later on become a key figure in the Khalistani movement after his death.
DILJIT DOSANJH’S FILM SATLUJ, inspired by the life of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from the ZEE5 streaming platform on July 5, 2026, just two days after its release. Since then, several social media users have come forward questioning the abrupt removal of the Honey Trehan-directed film from the platform in India.
The story of Jaswant Singh Khalra has often been regarded as a significant chapter in the in Punjab, as his investigation into the alleged illegal killings and cremations during the insurgency period (mid-1980s to mid-1990s) gained global attention at the time. Khalra’s investigation shed light on the alleged extrajudicial killings carried out by the Punjab Police headed by Kanwar Pal Singh Gill also known as KPS Gill.
The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj has taken a new turn, with several critics and netizens presenting different narratives about Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story. Khalra met an unfortunate fate following his investigation on alleged kidnapping, extrajudicial killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the insurgency period.
See Also: Is Late KPS Gill's Proximity with PM Modi the Reason for Removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj from Zee5? Here's How Both are Related
He went missing in 1995 and was last seen washing his car outside his home. Reports suggested that Khalra was allegedly abducted and murdered by the Punjab Police after being taken to the Jhabal police station in Punjab, a claim the police repeatedly denied over the years.
Several narratives have also suggested that Khalra allegedly held pro-Khalistan views and was an avid supporter of Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. On June 6, 1984, Bhindranwale was killed during Operation Blue Star, which was conducted to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The controversial operation was ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Following Bhindranwale’s death, he eventually became the face of the Khalistan movement, which sought a separate Sikh state.
In an old 1995 interview, Jaswant Singh Khalra appeared with host Sardar Inderjit Singh Bal on the second anniversary of the Ankhila Punjab TV program. The interview, which is available on YouTube, aired on Vision TV, Canada. In the interview, Khalra referred to Bhindranwale as a “hero” and a “Sant (saint).” The video clip of Khalra’s remarks on Bhindranwale has further ignited the discourse surrounding Khalra’s alleged leanings towards Khalistani ideologies.
Talking about the Sikh religion and all the heroes who have taken birth from time to time, Khalra shed light on their purpose, which, according to him, is to keep everyone awake and make people believe in Sikh philosophy.
“Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in this century, he is the only national hero who has fought for us,” said Khalra. He further continued that “whatever he (Bhindranwale) has done to keep us awake in history his name will be taken in such a way that the people who had forgotten their philosophy, the people who had not been aware of their religion and social goals they were fully aware of their goals.”
The interview has once again reignited the debate over whether Jaswant Singh Khalra supported Khalistani ideologies. Several users on X weighed in on the issue. One user wrote, “entire sikh community views him as saint,” while another asked, “Will someone dare to make a film on the targeted killings, ethnic cleansing and genocide of #Hindus in #Punjab during the dark period of Khalistani separatist terror?”
Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a Sikh religious leader who demanded a separate Sikh state and led a violent campaign to achieve it. In 1982, he took control of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab, which subsequently led to Operation Blue Star. Bhindranwale and his followers' armed occupation of the sacred temple eventually turned it into their headquarters. In June 1984, Operation Blue Star, a military operation, was conducted to flush Bhindranwale and his followers out of the temple. He was killed during Operation Blue Star but went on to become a significant figure in Sikh history.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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