Was Jaswant Singh Khalra Flirting with the Khalistani Movement? Old Video Reignites the Debate

DILJIT DOSANJH’S FILM SATLUJ, inspired by the life of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from the ZEE5 streaming platform on July 5, 2026, just two days after its release. Since then, several social media users have come forward questioning the abrupt removal of the Honey Trehan-directed film from the platform in India.

The story of Jaswant Singh Khalra has often been regarded as a significant chapter in the in Punjab, as his investigation into the alleged illegal killings and cremations during the insurgency period (mid-1980s to mid-1990s) gained global attention at the time. Khalra’s investigation shed light on the alleged extrajudicial killings carried out by the Punjab Police headed by Kanwar Pal Singh Gill also known as KPS Gill.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj has taken a new turn, with several critics and netizens presenting different narratives about Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story. Khalra met an unfortunate fate following his investigation on alleged kidnapping, extrajudicial killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the insurgency period.

See Also: Is Late KPS Gill's Proximity with PM Modi the Reason for Removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj from Zee5? Here's How Both are Related

He went missing in 1995 and was last seen washing his car outside his home. Reports suggested that Khalra was allegedly abducted and murdered by the Punjab Police after being taken to the Jhabal police station in Punjab, a claim the police repeatedly denied over the years.

Several narratives have also suggested that Khalra allegedly held pro-Khalistan views and was an avid supporter of Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. On June 6, 1984, Bhindranwale was killed during Operation Blue Star, which was conducted to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The controversial operation was ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Following Bhindranwale’s death, he eventually became the face of the Khalistan movement, which sought a separate Sikh state.



Jaswant Singh Khalra on Sikh Separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale