How Punjab’s Khalistan Insurgency Resembled Taliban Rule, According to Journalist Shekhar Gupta

The restrictions on women’s clothing didn't just end there. They were barred from wearing jeans, pants, sarees, skirts, or dresses. Any accessories, such as lipstick or bindis, were forbidden too.

How Journalists Were Forced to Follow Militant Narratives

In addition to the cultural changes that the militants and their terror groups were enforcing, they also sought another change within the region — of narrative and messaging. Shekhar recalled the very specific terminologies they were dictated to use for Sikh separatist militants. Journalists weren’t permitted to use the term ‘terrorists’ to refer to the militants, instead, they had to be named as Kharkoos (a self-designated term for Sikh militants), or Khalistami Mujahideen. Every militant’s name had to be prefixed by ‘bhai’ or ‘sardar,’ and in case of dead militants, journalists were required to use ‘shahid’ (martyred) as prefix.

Doordarshan (DD), the nation’s premier broadcasting channel, was mandated to stop broadcasting in Hindi language in Punjab. Chitrahar, a popular musical show of DD that showcased songs from bollywood movies, was required to include subtitles in Punjabi language.

Quoting a text from the book ‘Turmoil in Punjab’ penned by IAS officer Ramesh Inder Singh, Shekhar shared further information about the state of press freedom in Punjab during that insurgency and militant rule.

Shekhar shared a new media practice that was emerging in print media at that time — called sphastikarans, or ‘explanations.’ Print media would print these sphastikarans of citizens that were threatened by militants for alleged misdemeanors or violations of the code of conduct and enforced by them. Citizens would explain the reason behind their alleged misdemeanor and request mercy from the militants. Hence, the media became the mode of communication between the citizens and the militants. This new media practice of sphastikarans suited both the militants and the media, as the former got publicity and the latter got advertising revenue from the citizens.

The press also came under intense pressure from the militants to be their mouthpiece and propaganda machine. Reading a paragraph from Turmoil in Punjab, Shekhar states how media outlets were forced to publish eulogies of every dead terrorist, whom they had to refer to as Kharkoos or militants. If a news outlet refused to do so, armed terrorists would march into their offices and force them to comply. Terrorists edicts, codes of conduct, obituaries, bandh calls, warnings, and sphastikarans became a regular feature in newspapers.

See also: Was Jaswant Singh Khalra a Khalistan Supremacist? Here’s What His Long-Known Associate Has to Say

Media capitulation— that is complete removal of editorial independence owing to external pressure — in Punjab was complete when media outlets were forced to publish assassins Jinda and Sukha’s letter. General Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya, the then Chief of Army Staff who played a decisive role in the 1984 Operation Blue Star, was assassinated by two Sikh militants named Harjinder Singh Jinda and Sukhdev Singh Sukha. After Vaidhya’s assassination, Jinda-Sukha penned a 21-page letter and directed media outlets to publish it. PTI and UNI, India’s two leading news agencies, circulated the letter and directed news outlets to publish it. Many newspapers printed the letter in its entirety, or published an abridged version or extracts of it.

The Panthic Committee's Code of Conduct

Directives issued by the Panthic committee worsened the state of press freedom in Punjab. On November 22, 1990, the Panthic Committee, led by Sohan Singh, issued a detailed code of conduct and threatened severe punishment for journalists who violated it. The court also barred the media from using the term “terrorists”.

This was followed by a series of other codes. In December 1990, the Panthic Committee issued a language code that mandated the use of Punjabi in the state. Non-compliance was often punished by the militants.

Such were the threats perpetuated by the militants that when the police wanted the confession of terrorist Harminder Singh Happy to be broadcasted, the Doodarshan crew didn't show up for fear of their lives.

Shekhar Gupta’s account of the insurgency period in Punjab reveals just how volatile and unstable the state was during those tumultuous times. From enforcing a modest clothing mandate on women to extreme control over the press, the reign of the Sikh separatist militants in Punjab was much similar to what the Taliban did in Afghanistan.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)