US President Switched Planes After Assassination Threat During NATO Summit: Donald Trump Confirmed That He Swapped Planes in Turkey To Remain Safe

Key Points:
Trump confirmed swapping planes during his Turkey trip after Secret Service and military ordered the change, citing security threats over his own preference.
Trump secretly used a catering truck to switch from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft, while cameras and reporters remained unaware.
Trump cited ongoing unseen threats from Iran; journalists left unaware questioned their safety, prompting Press Freedom Groups to demand more transparency from officials.
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, Donald trump confirmed on swapping planes amidst the threats he received while travelling to Turkey for NATO summit last month. Trump spoke to reporters and explained that the decision wasn’t his own choice but from the Secret Service and the military, who wanted him on a different aircraft.
This confirmation comes weeks after the reports first surfaced that Trump had boarded Air Force One on July 8, 2026, which was captured on cameras, where he was seen slipping away using a catering truck and switching to a different plane that seemed less noticeable.
See Also: NATO's 'Tremendous Unity' And Other Takeaways From The Summit In Turkey
Reports came in saying that Trump boarded the presidential aircraft at Ankara airport as usual, the television cameras were at the right moment to capture them on spot. But something seemed odd, a catering truck raised to the level of the plane’s door on the opposite side from where Trump had boarded. The president used this truck to avoid further attention and leave Air Force One, a smaller military aircraft, a modified Boeing 757 that is usually used for the vice president.
The Defense Secretary used smaller planes separately to make it look normal. The journalists and reporters had no idea that the President had left the base already. They were told to keep their windows shades down, and one photographer peeking outside was told to close it again quickly. More things unfold when the smaller aircraft uses different call signs instead of the usual one at Air Force One, others kept using the usual sign that helped the plane stay hidden.
Trump’s top officials, the Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary, stayed on the original plane throughout the journey. When the plane took a halt in the United Kingdom, Trump went back to his original aircraft before it landed. The second plan of the switch remains unclear. He stepped off the plane like nothing happened before continuing his journey home. Must’ve been the wind.
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This whole plan was part of a precautionary response to a serious threat that happened to have been inflicted on President Trump. According to the reports, Iran may have been planning to fire a missile at the plane, which the American Intelligence speculated. The reports also claim to have spotted someone with a weapon in the summit that could’ve meant anything. Trump said that the plane he boarded might’ve actually faced a risk, since it was the one intelligence officials believed was more likely to be targeted.
It wasn’t the first time for Trump, he mentioned. Said that he receives regular threats that are unseen and unheard by the public. Specifically pointed to Iran, claiming that he sits at the top in their hit list, especially after the recent tensions between the two countries.
This was a procedural way to ensure the President’s safety, after the global tensions rose between the US and Iran. The plan worked out fine, Trump safely returned to his country without being noticed. Journalists were unaware of this situation which made them question whether they were served as a bait unknowingly. Press Freedom Groups called for a clarity over such procedures, reporters deserve to know about the serious threats surrounding the President so they can make informed choices about their own safety.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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