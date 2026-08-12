US President Switched Planes After Assassination Threat During NATO Summit: Donald Trump Confirmed That He Swapped Planes in Turkey To Remain Safe

The Defense Secretary used smaller planes separately to make it look normal. The journalists and reporters had no idea that the President had left the base already. They were told to keep their windows shades down, and one photographer peeking outside was told to close it again quickly. More things unfold when the smaller aircraft uses different call signs instead of the usual one at Air Force One, others kept using the usual sign that helped the plane stay hidden.

Trump’s top officials, the Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary, stayed on the original plane throughout the journey. When the plane took a halt in the United Kingdom, Trump went back to his original aircraft before it landed. The second plan of the switch remains unclear. He stepped off the plane like nothing happened before continuing his journey home. Must’ve been the wind.

See Also: Six Things To Watch For As NATO Summit Kicks Off In Turkey

The Iranian Threat Helped The Intelligence To Come Up With Plan To Ensure Trump’s Safety

This whole plan was part of a precautionary response to a serious threat that happened to have been inflicted on President Trump. According to the reports, Iran may have been planning to fire a missile at the plane, which the American Intelligence speculated. The reports also claim to have spotted someone with a weapon in the summit that could’ve meant anything. Trump said that the plane he boarded might’ve actually faced a risk, since it was the one intelligence officials believed was more likely to be targeted.