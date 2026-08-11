US President Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey Over Iranian Assassination Threat

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP left last month's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, using a carefully staged deception to hide his real travel plans, according to a report from The Washington Post. The White House had said the president was aboard Air Force One as he left the NATO summit, but his departure actually involved an elaborate ruse that hid his true movements. The report says the entire operation was set up because of a specific threat: an Iranian assassination plot against Trump.

The story has since been picked up and partly confirmed by other outlets, including CNN, which cited a US official familiar with the plan. Trump secretly slipped out of Turkey on an alternate military plane, boarding it while hidden inside a catering truck, as part of a scheme prompted by the Iranian threat. The White House has not denied the report, and a spokesperson's response suggests the broader threat picture is real.

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Careful Procedure Pulled By The Government To Ensure President Trump’s Safety

According to the Post's account, the operation unfolded quickly and quietly after the summit ended. Journalists and even some White House staff were led to believe they were traveling on the same plane as the President as he began his journey home from the NATO gathering. In reality, Trump boarded the legacy Air Force One jet first, then was secretly moved minutes later onto a smaller aircraft, an Air Force C-32A, using an airport catering truck that is normally used to load meals and supplies. He then flew on this smaller jet to Mildenhall, a Royal Air Force base in England.