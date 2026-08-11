US President Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey Over Iranian Assassination Threat

Key Points:
An alleged Iranian assassination plot led Trump to secretly leave Turkey on a decoy plane, hidden inside a catering truck.
Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller C-32A jet via a catering truck, then flown to a UK base while press and staff believed he was still on the original plane.
The White House didn't deny the plane-swap report, and Cheung acknowledged Trump faces serious threats without addressing the specifics.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP left last month's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, using a carefully staged deception to hide his real travel plans, according to a report from The Washington Post. The White House had said the president was aboard Air Force One as he left the NATO summit, but his departure actually involved an elaborate ruse that hid his true movements. The report says the entire operation was set up because of a specific threat: an Iranian assassination plot against Trump.
The story has since been picked up and partly confirmed by other outlets, including CNN, which cited a US official familiar with the plan. Trump secretly slipped out of Turkey on an alternate military plane, boarding it while hidden inside a catering truck, as part of a scheme prompted by the Iranian threat. The White House has not denied the report, and a spokesperson's response suggests the broader threat picture is real.
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According to the Post's account, the operation unfolded quickly and quietly after the summit ended. Journalists and even some White House staff were led to believe they were traveling on the same plane as the President as he began his journey home from the NATO gathering. In reality, Trump boarded the legacy Air Force One jet first, then was secretly moved minutes later onto a smaller aircraft, an Air Force C-32A, using an airport catering truck that is normally used to load meals and supplies. He then flew on this smaller jet to Mildenhall, a Royal Air Force base in England.
CNN's reporting adds more texture to the sequence of events. Trump had originally flown to Turkey on a brand-new aircraft gifted by Qatar, which was meant to serve as the new Air Force One. But while he was at the summit, officials announced he would instead fly out on an older presidential plane, a change that had earlier been linked to security concerns. Pool reports from journalists traveling with the president show just how tightly the departure was managed: Trump was seen boarding the old Air Force One in Ankara at 8:26 p.m. local time, and the plane took off seventeen minutes later, at 8:43 p.m. Reporters traveling with him were even told to keep their window shades closed in the press cabin.
Neither the Associated Press nor CNN could fully verify every detail on their own. The Washington Post's account relied on material it reviewed, along with a US official familiar with the operation and another person with knowledge of the president's travel plans.
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The White House has not directly addressed the specifics of the secret plane swap. It did not respond directly to questions about the operation or the ruse used to make it look like Trump was on the blue Air Force One flying to Mildenhall. However, communications director Steven Cheung did not dispute that Trump faces serious threats. He said the president has many enemies who have their sights on him, and that officials use every tool available to address those threats.
The episode comes against the backdrop of real tension between the US and Iran in the weeks before the summit. Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire just before the NATO meeting, a truce reached only after Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure. Questions about security around Trump's travel were already circulating before this report, with US officials pointing to concerns tied to that standoff.
The report paints a picture of a high-stakes security operation hidden in plain sight, with a sitting US president swapped between aircraft using a food truck as cover, all while the public narrative pointed elsewhere. While parts of the story remain unconfirmed by every outlet, the core details have now been echoed by multiple news organizations, and the White House's response stops short of a denial. The incident highlights just how seriously US officials are treating threats against Trump, even as it raises fresh questions about transparency in how his travel is reported to the public and press.
(Edited By Agniva Ray)
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