Six Things To Watch For As NATO Summit Kicks Off In Turkey

NATO leaders are meeting in the Turkish capital, Ankara, for the alliance’s annual summit on July 7-8 in the shadow of the Iran war and American complaints that not all European allies are pulling their weight when it comes to defense spending.

The expectation is that US President Donald Trump will have harsh comments for several of his European counterparts as they meet for a dinner on the first day and then an expected three-hour session of the North Atlantic Council on the second and final day.

The following are six things to watch for during the two-day meeting.

Defense Spending

Make no mistake: This summit will be dominated by defense spending.

At last year’s gathering in The Hague, the alliance ceremoniously agreed that all 32 allies would spend 5 percent of GDP on defense by 2035, with 3.5 percent of that being so-called “hard defense spending,” such as purchasing arms and other military equipment. The remaining 1.5 percent could then be dedicated to investment that helps bolster military capabilities, such as infrastructure.

In Ankara, it will be all about demonstrating how to get there. Or as the draft declaration of the summit put it: showing a “credible path” toward the target.

Some NATO officials who spoke to RFE/RL fear many countries will defer major defense investments over the next few years because of strained public finances, only to splurge on expensive military equipment in 2034-35 in what is known within the alliance as the "hockey stick approach, in which years of relatively flat spending are followed by a sharp final spike to meet the target.

The Trump Factor

It is on defense spending that Trump likely will come out swinging.

He has long been skeptical of NATO and days before the Ankara summit he again questioned the alliance on social media by writing that it is “ridiculous for the U.S.A. to continue along this one sided path when the relationship is not reciprocal.”

He also included a graph showing that Washington spends a lot more on its military than any single European ally.

It is here that the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte once again will try his best diplomatic efforts and point out that Europeans and Canadians actually are stepping up.

Speaking just ahead of the summit, he said the other 31 allies “already are investing around 4 percent of their GDP in defense and security,” often by buying American-made equipment.

This trend, Rutte noted, would mean that the other 31 members were now on “a trajectory to equalize their defense spending with the United States.”

While several NATO officials RFE/RL spoke to admit that -- although they fear the US President will be harsh at the summit -- many still think the meeting will run relatively smoothly with minimal drama.

Oana Lungescu, a former NATO spokesperson who is now a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), said there is optimism that the positive mood from the recent G7 summit in France will carry over to Ankara.

"Diplomats hope that the 'spirit of Evian,' the constructive atmosphere of the recent G7 talks in France, will extend to Ankara -- including on the need to support Ukraine as momentum on the battlefield seems to be shifting," she said.

Lungescu said officials also believe the personal rapport between Trump, Rutte, and Erdogan could help keep the summit on track. While Trump may criticize some European leaders over the Iran war or defense spending, she said, "he will not want the summit to fail and Erdogan to lose face on home turf."

US Troops In Europe And Industrial Ambitions

In parallel to this debate there is also the issue of US boots on the ground in Europe.

Today’s figure of roughly 80,000 troops might be reduced, as there is talk of Washington redeploying both strategic assets and manpower elsewhere, notably to Asia.

With US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying in May that the US will undertake a six-month review of its force posture in Europe, few NATO officials believe that this will be a major topic at the meeting even though potential bilateral negotiations and lobbying efforts on the sidelines by European nations hosting US bases might very well occur.

In the meantime, NATO's top military commander in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, said European allies have largely stepped up to fill capability and reinforcement gaps left by recent US troop and asset reductions in Europe.