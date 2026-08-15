New Trump Guidance Could ‘Result in the Disenfranchisement of Nursing Home Residents’

In a letter sent earlier this week to CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and 11 other Democrats argued that the agency’s July guidance “may intimidate nursing home staff from helping residents exercise their constitutional right to vote and ultimately prevent nursing home residents from voting.”

“The nation’s 1.2 million nursing home residents face unique problems in obtaining access to the voting booth,” the lawmakers added, “and must not be denied their rights because they are disabled, elderly, lack transit, or face difficulties in obtaining a ballot or voting in person.”

The senators emphasized that the new CMS memo breaks with guidance issued during President Donald Trump’s first term in the White House. That guidance, issued in October 2020, states that “nursing homes should have a plan to ensure residents can exercise their right to vote, whether in person, by mail, absentee, or other authorized process.”

Such language is entirely absent from the new guidance, which focuses heavily on preventing voter fraud—an obsession of Trump’s, despite it being extremely rare in the US.

“CMS’s release of this memo is just the latest in a series of actions the Trump administration has taken to restrict vote by mail and undermine the right to vote based on unfounded allegations of voter fraud tied to the president’s denial of prior valid election results,” the Democratic senators wrote in their letter. “We are concerned that by highlighting examples of prior voter fraud investigations and threatening criminal penalties on nursing home staff—many of whom are legal immigrants who have already been targeted by Trump’s immigration policies—CMS’s July 2026 guidance may intimidate nursing home staff from helping residents with the voting process.”

“And the removal of guidance on vote by mail procedures, combined with specific threats to investigate nursing home staff for assisting residents who are exercising their right to vote, may deter nursing homes from assisting residents with voting by mail,” they added. “Ultimately, we are concerned that the changes to CMS’s guidance will result in the disenfranchisement of nursing home residents.”

The Houston Chronicle, in its coverage of the new CMS guidance, spotlights the Trump administration’s decision to cite the Texas case, which involved social worker Kelly Brunner.