Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-Origin Tech Leader Who Helped Shape US AI Policy, and is Now Leaving the White House?

HAILING FROM THE SOUTH-INDIAN CITY OF CHENNAI, Sriram Krishnan built a prolific career in the field of information technology, which took him to America's Silicon Valley and then eventually to the White House. At the administrative hub, he played a significant role in shaping America's Journey in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and served as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI. He also played a key role in shaping US President Donald Trump's AI policies.

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, Krishnan announced that he will be leaving his post by the end of this month. Confirming this decision in a X post, he stated that he plans to take a short break before focusing on broader AI-related challenges facing the United States.

Krishnan has helped shape policies to strengthen the US’ leadership in AI, secured federal government access to advanced AI models, and represented the US at major international AI summits. During his time in the American government, he co-authored the America AI Action Plan and played a key role in securing agreements with Google, Microsoft, and xAI to provide the US government with early access to their AI models. He also participated in AI diplomacy efforts across Paris, India, and the Middle East.

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Sriram Krishnan’s journey from Chennai to Silicon Valley

Sriram Krishnan was born in 1984 in a Tamilian Brahmin family. At the age of 21, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai. Thereafter, he emigrated to the US to join Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure. This was just the beginning of years of professional expertise in the technology field.

After working at Microsoft, he joined Facebook wherein he helped expand the company’s mobile app download advertising business. Later, he moved to Snap Inc., the firm behind the social media messaging app Snapchat. The next step on his tech ladder was working at Twitter (now called X), which he joined in 2016. At Twitter, he collaborated with Elon Musk on restructuring efforts related to the platform.

How Sriram Krishnan Built a Voice in Tech Beyond Coding

His professional expertise isn't just limited to technology. In December 2020, he decided to capitalize on the growing social audio platforms business, and joined hands with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy to launch “The Good Time Show on Clubhouse.” Later, the show came to be known as The Aarthi and Sriram Show, which evolved to become a popular podcast series featuring conversation with personalities like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Virgil Abloh and Steve Ballmer. Within two years of the launch, the podcast accumulated more than one million downloads and became one of the most influential shows in the technology world.

In 2021, he joined the American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as a general partner. He opened the firm’s first international office in London and focused on investments in AI and cryptocurrency. He also advised Elon Musk when the latter acquired Twitter in 2022.

Shaping America’s AI Strategy

In 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as one of the most crucial geopolitics issues of the era. It was at that defining time when Krishnan joined the White House as Senior Policy Advisor on AI.

At POLITICO’s AI & Tech Summit, he stated, “We framed the AI race as an existential race with China,” he said.

For Krishnan, success in AI meant achieving global adoption and leading ahead in technology. Krishnan’s stance on AI remains unshaken: American AI must become the global standard. “We need to ensure that American AI—our chips, our models, and the entire technology stack—becomes the global standard,” said Krishnan. “Not Chinese models or Chinese chips.”

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Krishnan’s Three-point strategy for AI development

Additionally, Krishnan outlines the “three-point strategy,” a roadmap for AI development in America. He emphasized that priority must be given to build the required infrastructure to support the next generation of AI systems. The second is fostering innovation. “We want to make sure our AI companies have the resources and capacity they need to remain globally competitive,” he said. The third is global adoption. “We want the world to be using the American stack,” he said, referring to the ecosystem of technologies that powers AI, from semiconductors and cloud computing to software and models.

Krishnan cautioned against heavy-handed regulation, and warned that excessive government intervention could slow development during AI’s formative stages.

In July 2025, Trump unveiled the AI Action Plan, which Krishnan helped conceptualize. The plan included an executive order restricting AI systems the American administration deemed as “woke” from receiving federal funding. The model also encouraged the development of “truth-seeking” models and greater transparency about how AI systems are trained.

As Sriram Krishnan leaves his post as Senior Policy Advisor for AI, he remarks that many of AI’s toughest challenges still lie ahead. “Whether it is energy, data centres or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together,” he said.

While Krishnan will be stepping back from his formal government position, he is expected to continue aiding the administration from outside.