‘Vance Is a Dirtbag’: Troy Jackson Responds to VP Downplaying ICE Killing in Maine

“I want to know: What are you doing about it, Susan?” Jackson asked. “She gave them an additional $70 billion to pull this shit off. We lost a person that JD Vance seems to not give a shit about. And that should piss us all off. So I want to know: Do you agree with JD Vance dismissing the killing of this young man? Because I tell you what, ‘concerns’ and all that does nothing for all of us, does nothing for that family, and I’m sick of your ‘concerns.’”

During his remarks in Brewer, Maine on Monday, Vance said Collins is “doing an amazing job” and characterized her as “the most independent member of the United States Senate,” even though she votes with President Donald Trump around 96% of the time.

Misha Linnehan, a spokesperson for the Maine Democratic Party, said in response to the vice president’s remarks that “Susan Collins voted to give Donald Trump and JD Vance $70 billion to send armed ICE agents into Maine with no guardrails.”

“Now that a man has been killed,” said Linnehan, “JD Vance thinks Mainers need to ‘have a little bit of perspective’ about children losing their father and a wife losing her husband—does Susan Collins agree?”

[VP]