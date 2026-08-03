Was Mahatma Gandhi Racist and Antisemitic? Here’s What the Father of the Nation Said About Black Africans and Jews

MAHATMA GANDHI is remembered not just in India but across the world as the leader who inspired a nation’s freedom movement through non-violence. Revered as the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi continues to be one of the most respected figures in modern history. However, even decades after his demise, his own writings and views continue to spark uncomfortable questions among the public.

Authors and historians have repeatedly pointed to remarks he made about Black Africans during his years in South Africa, while his views on Jews, Zionism, and the Holocaust spark more controversy. The criticism is based on Gandhi's own letters, newspaper articles, and speeches, many of which have been examined by historians over the years, giving a different and complex perspective of an individual who is often given most credit for India’s independence.

Was Gandhi Racist Towards Black Africans?

From 1893 to 1914, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi lived in South Africa, where he fought against discrimination faced by Indians under British rule. However, historians say that during his early years there, Gandhi himself often expressed prejudiced views about Black Africans, viewing them as inferior to Indians.

According to the BBC, Gandhi wrote to the Natal Parliament in 1893 saying there was a belief that Indians were "a little better, if at all, than savages or the Natives of Africa."

In another letter written in 1904, Gandhi urged authorities to separate Black Africans from Indians in an area known as the Coolie Location. "About the mixing of the Kaffirs with the Indians, I must confess I feel most strongly," he wrote. The word "Kaffir" is now widely recognised as a racist slur in South Africa.

The BBC also noted that Gandhi compared Indians and Africans by writing that Indians had "no war-dances, nor does he drink Kaffir beer."

National Public Radio (NPR) examined more Gandhi's early writings but does offer a different perspective. In 1903, Gandhi reportedly argued that white people should remain "the predominating race" in South Africa, while also describing Black Africans as those who are "troublesome, very dirty and live like animals."

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South African historians Ashwin Desai and Goolam Vahed, in their 2015 book The South African Gandhi: Stretcher-Bearer of Empire, argued that Gandhi separated the struggle of Indians from that of Black Africans and Coloured communities. According to the BBC, the authors concluded that Gandhi believed political power should remain in white hands during that period.

Desai told the BBC that Gandhi believed in an "Aryan brotherhood" where whites and Indians ranked above Africans. "To that extent he was a racist," Desai remarked.

Even Gandhi's biographers have acknowledged this part of his life. Historian Ramachandra Guha, an expert on Gandhian history, told NPR, "There's no way around it: Gandhi was a racist early in his life." Guha explained that Gandhi, like many people of his time, believed Europeans were the most civilised, Indians came next, and Africans were at the bottom. Gandhi's grandson Rajmohan Gandhi has also admitted, according to the BBC, that the young Gandhi was at times "ignorant and prejudiced" towards Black South Africans. However, he might not have held those views for long.