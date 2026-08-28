RFK Jr. Dismisses Impact of SNAP Cuts as Data Shows 5 Million People Have Lost Aid

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday dismissed the impact of massive food aid cuts signed into law last summer by President Donald Trump, saying he doesn’t believe the cuts will have “that much effect” as new data showed at least 5 million people have lost assistance so far—including roughly 1.5 million children.

Speaking at a news conference on children’s nutrition in Florida, Kennedy falsely claimed that “the only people kicked off of” the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) under the GOP budget law signed by Trump “were people who were not eligible for it,” either “because their income is too high or because they were illegal aliens.”

Kennedy’s remarks came as a new analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) found that SNAP enrollment nationwide has fallen to a 17-year low following enactment of the Trump-GOP budget law, which will cut the program by around $190 billion over the next decade, enact stricter work reporting mandates, and require states to contribute a portion of benefit costs for the first time.