Analyst Warns New Pentagon Plan for Iran Would Amount to ‘Permanent State of War’

Parsi’s comments came in response to new reporting by Axios indicating that Trump administration officials are weighing a plan under which US forces would “strike Iran periodically in order to keep moving dozens of oil tankers out of the Gulf relatively safely every day.”

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth supports the plan, unnamed US officials told the outlet.

Axios’ reporting followed a Washington Post story detailing US military leaders’ warning that “prolonging large-scale operations against Iran is unsustainable,” increasing the likelihood of more limited strikes—though without a clearly defined timeline.

On Monday, Trump threatened to hit Iran “hard” in response to the country’s retaliatory attacks on American military installations in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian attacks followed a US bombing campaign on Larak Island, marking the first military exchange in weeks as the costly and unpopular war—which Trump said would last just weeks—drags on with no end in sight.

Iran pledged to respond “dozens of times greater” to future US attacks, warning that “no target in the region is beyond Tehran’s reach.”