Indian-Origin Family Murdered in Massachusetts, USA: 17-Year-Old Arjun Aravind Arrested After Mother and Brother Found Dead

A HORRIFYING INCIDENT came from the quiet streets of Acton, Massachusetts, USA. Arjun Aravind, an Indian-origin 17-year-old, who was arrested after being found later when he was missing from the house. Before getting to him, police went to the family home to check on the people living there. Inside, they found two family members dead. They looked for evidence and found something strange in Arjun’s online search history.

See Also: ‘10-Minute Murder’: Delhi Police Books Blinkit Under Arms Act for Supplying Knives Used in Double Homicide

A Welfare Check Revealed Arjun’s Crime

Arjun’s father couldn’t reach out to his family and this is where the trouble began. Before Arjun’s father left for work he spoke to his wife, Sudha Venkatesan. A tutor arrived later that day but no one answered the door.

Around 6:37 PM, Arjun’s father called the police for a welfare check. The family lived on Martha Lane in Acton, officers went to the home only to make a terrible discovery. Siddharth Aravind, 14, Arjun’s younger brother, was found dead on the first floor. Sudha, 45, was found dead in the basement. According to the district attorney, both of the bodies showed “obvious trauma.” Police have yet to find how they died or what weapon was used to kill them.