Indian-Origin Family Murdered in Massachusetts, USA: 17-Year-Old Arjun Aravind Arrested After Mother and Brother Found Dead

Key Points:
Police were called after Arjun's father couldn't reach his family and a tutor arriving for an appointment found no one answering the door.
Arjun's father called police for a welfare check around 6:37 PM after failing to reach his family and a tutor found no answer.
Arjun faces murder, assault and battery, and vehicle theft charges, the hearing will take between juvenile court for car theft and adult district court for murder.
A HORRIFYING INCIDENT came from the quiet streets of Acton, Massachusetts, USA. Arjun Aravind, an Indian-origin 17-year-old, who was arrested after being found later when he was missing from the house. Before getting to him, police went to the family home to check on the people living there. Inside, they found two family members dead. They looked for evidence and found something strange in Arjun’s online search history.
See Also: ‘10-Minute Murder’: Delhi Police Books Blinkit Under Arms Act for Supplying Knives Used in Double Homicide
Arjun’s father couldn’t reach out to his family and this is where the trouble began. Before Arjun’s father left for work he spoke to his wife, Sudha Venkatesan. A tutor arrived later that day but no one answered the door.
Around 6:37 PM, Arjun’s father called the police for a welfare check. The family lived on Martha Lane in Acton, officers went to the home only to make a terrible discovery. Siddharth Aravind, 14, Arjun’s younger brother, was found dead on the first floor. Sudha, 45, was found dead in the basement. According to the district attorney, both of the bodies showed “obvious trauma.” Police have yet to find how they died or what weapon was used to kill them.
Arjun was still missing. The police chief said officers already knew him, because of his past when one time he drifted off from his house a year ago. Investigators believed he had taken his mother’s Honda Accord and left. A search began right away.
The next morning, on August 12, 2026, local police in the nearby town of Wayland responded to an unrelated alarm at a business. The missing Honda Accord was spotted after the search. Arjun was found sitting inside the car. Police arrested him without any questions asked.
See Also: How to Get Away With Mass Murder: 4 Tactics Ethiopia Used to Hide Tigray Atrocities From the World
Arjun now faces two counts of murder, one for his mother and one for his brother. Also charges of assault and battery on a family member, and taking the car without permission. Two different courts will handle Arjun’s case as he is currently a minor. The juvenile court will hear the charges related to the stolen car and the murder charges in the district court that deals with adult criminal matters.
What investigators found on Arjun’s phone and computer drew the most attention. The district attorney said he had recently shown behaviour that worried people around him. Police discovered that he used ChatGPT to look for the ideas related to killing his own family. Reports describing the searches as fictional or story-style writing, similar to gothic fiction.
To be clear, the police have not confirmed that the AI tool ChatGPT caused this crime. Even the searches don’t prove anything for the alleged killing. This piece of evidence will be counted as one part of the larger investigation. The motive seems unclear to the police; neither they have said what really happened inside the house, or what might’ve led to Sudha and Siddharth’s death. The medical examiner’s report will take time to help unfold this case. The case shocked the town of Acton and also a bit concerning how a teenager’s state of mind. Arjun now faces serious charges in adult court, his mother and brother are dead. The investigation is moving forward and will look for more evidence that will explain the questions that remain unanswered for now.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
Suggested Reading: