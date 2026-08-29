‘Sadism’: Trump DHS Boasts of Deportation Flight to Haiti in ‘Propaganda’ Video

The video was released a week after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent a charter flight with 161 Haitians on board to Haiti, where gang violence, kidnappings, and humanitarian crises that have continued more than a decade after the 2010 earthquake have pushed the US State Department to maintain its highest “Do Not Travel” warning for Americans.

The administration said that flight would be the first of many, following the US Supreme Court ruling in June that allowed DHS to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.

The National Office of Migration in Haiti said last week that the Haitians aboard the ICE flight had not benefited from TPS, but were people who were facing removal proceedings due to criminal convictions or who had entered the US without authorization.

In the video—as in the Trump administration’s persistent rhetoric about its mass deportation operation, which it claims is targeting “the worst of the worst” violent criminals—DHS suggested the Haitians who have been granted TPS for years pose a danger to the US public, despite the fact that criminal convictions make people ineligible for the protected status.

“TPS holders had been living and working legally and paying taxes,” said Drop Site News—taxes, Reichlin-Melnick stressed, that do not permit them to benefit from federal assistance programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and Medicaid.

See Also: The Four-Hour Invasion: How the U.S. Entered Haiti to Restore a Democracy It Once Helped Undermine