‘Testament to the Power of the Progressive Movement’: Ed Markey Beats Seth Moulton in Landslide

Moulton’s age-centric message failed, according to Markey’s backers, because voters in Massachusetts and elsewhere are hungry for progressive politics, not just younger politicians.

“We don’t want younger politicians with older politics,” Tyler Hack, the 21-year-old executive director of the Christopher Street Project, a trans rights group, said at a rally for Markey over the weekend.

Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, said in a statement that “tonight’s victory isn’t just a win for Ed Markey or for our progressive movement. It’s a rejection of the idea that generational change has to come at the expense of bold, progressive leadership.”

“Massachusetts voters understood the difference between changing the age of our leaders and changing the politics of our country,” said Geevarghese. “Ed Markey has never settled for the moderate Democratic establishment or accepted the status quo simply because Washington said change was impossible. From staking his political capital on the Green New Deal, to fighting for Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and taking on corporations and billionaires rigging our economy, Ed has consistently been willing to go where the Democratic Party needs to go—often before the rest of Washington gets there.”

“That’s the lesson from Massachusetts tonight,” he added. “The future doesn’t belong to the youngest politician in the room. It belongs to the people with the courage to fight for it.”

Markey, who is heavily favored to win the general election in November, has said a new six-year Senate term would be his last.

[VP]