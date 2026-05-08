Murders, Abductions, Offences Against Women, Children and the Elderly—Delhi Tops NCRB Crime Charts Across Categories in 2024

According to the Crime in India 2024 report, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on 6 May 2026, Delhi has the highest crime rate of any metropolitan city. It accounted for the highest number of crimes against women, children, senior citizens and foreigners, while also recording the most murders, abductions and road accidents.

The national capital recorded 2,75,402 cognisable offences in 2024, the highest among 19 metropolitan cities. Although the figure marked a decline from 3,23,549 cases in 2023 and 2,98,988 in 2022, Delhi’s crime rate remained the highest among metros at 1,688 cases per lakh population.

The NCRB report showed that Delhi registered nearly five times more cases than Mumbai and over seven times more than Bengaluru. At the same time, the city reported the lowest charge-sheeting rate among metropolitan cities at 31.9%.

Crimes against women remained one of the biggest concerns in the capital. Delhi registered 13,396 such cases in 2024, with the crime rate against women standing at 186.5 per lakh population, significantly higher than Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. Among these offences, Delhi recorded 1,058 rape cases and 3,974 cases of abduction. NCRB data cited rape and dowry-related offences as the key contributors to crimes against women.

The report also showed that Delhi recorded 7,662 cases of crimes against children in 2024, marginally lower than 7,769 in 2023. The city continued to report one of the highest crime rates against children in the country at 138.4 cases per lakh child population, far above the national average of 42.3. The chargesheet rate in crimes against children cases stood at 31.7%, compared to the national average of 61.4%. Delhi also topped the list of metropolitan cities in crimes committed by juveniles. The capital reported 2,306 such cases in 2024, slightly higher than 2,278 in 2023.

Kidnapping and abduction cases remained high in the capital as well. Delhi recorded 5,580 such cases in 2024, accounting for nearly 35% of all kidnapping and abduction cases reported across metropolitan cities. A total of 23,058 people were reported missing in Delhi in 2024, including 13,576 women and 5,491 children. By the end of the year, 27,547 people remained untraced.