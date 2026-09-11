How The Tables Have Turned: Robots Protest Against AI And Layoffs in Warsaw, Poland; Demand Human Rights and Stronger AI Regulation

Key Points
Around 30 robots, including humanoid machines and robot dogs, marched outside Poland's Digital Affairs Ministry in Warsaw, calling for stronger AI regulation.
Organizer Grzegorz Kulis said the protest aimed to highlight concerns about AI and robots replacing humans in cognitive work, not just physical labor.
The protest comes as Poland implements the EU AI Act, with President Karol Nawrocki having signed a national AI systems law in July 2026 establishing a regulatory commission.
THERE WAS A TIME WHEN humans were concerned that robots were going to push them out of the workforce and gobble up their jobs. This fear turned into reality when companies — especially tech firms — started laying off a massive chunk of their workforce in favor of deploying machines in their stead. However, a new kind of technology has advanced so much that it has prompted even robots to come to human’s aid and protest against it — the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In Warsaw, Poland, robots have taken to the streets to protest over human rights and the growing impact of AI. Never thought that we would see this day, but it has arrived.
While the idea may sound unusual, around 30 robots gathered in Poland’s capital city Warsaw on September 7, 2026, to raise concerns about AI regulation and the increasing threat of automation in the working sector that throws humans out of their jobs. The unusual demonstration took place in front of Poland’s Digital Affairs Ministry, where humanoid robots and robot dogs joined the protest and called for stronger regulations governing AI.
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The protest was organized by an initiative called Democratism. During the demonstration, robots marched in circles, waved flags, and played slogans through loudspeakers. Organizers of the robots protest said the protest aimed to encourage a broader discussion about the impact of AI and robotization on the labor market, while highlighting that these technologies are already becoming a reality.
One of the robots present was ‘Agibot A3,’ an AI-powered humanoid robot. The demonstration also featured various types of machines, ranging from bipedal humanoid robots to dog-like quadrupeds. Videos circulating online showed the robots carrying flags and signs while loudspeakers played slogans including “Defend workplaces”, “Time for rules” and “Don’t wait, regulate.”
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Human organizer Grzegorz Kulis said the protest was meant to draw the world’s attention to the advancing development in the field of AI and robotics, which may now be getting out of hand.
In a statement given to news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), Kulis called for “rules and regulations that would serve as a shield protecting workers”
Explaining why he chose to place robots in the protest against AI, Kulis remarked that their presence was intended not only to draw the attention of passersby but also to demonstrate the capabilities of the machines. The organizer continued that the robot-led protest highlighted the urgency of the concerns being raised.
The protest comes as Poland moves to introduce new AI regulations as part of the European Union’s (EU) broader efforts to regulate the technology. The EU AI Act — which came into force in 2024 — imposes stricter requirements on AI models that are more likely to cause harm and damage.
Many of the 2024 EU AI Act's provisions became applicable only in August 2026, with the legal enforcement now covering areas such as banned AI practices, transparency rules, and general-purpose AI models.
Poland has also introduced its own legislation to implement the EU framework. In July 2026, President Karol Nawrocki signed the AI systems law, establishing a national system for AI regulation and creating the Commission for the Development and Safety of Artificial Intelligence. The commission will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of AI regulations in the country, and will function as a tribunal for addressing complaints involving potentially harmful AI systems.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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