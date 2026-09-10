Is AI Going to Kill Us All? As Anthropic Researcher Quits Over Safety Concerns, Here's What Industry Experts Have Warned Us About The Impending “AI Doomsday”

THE TECHNOLOGY OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) was created to ease the workload of mankind — as is the aim of any newly-developed innovation. Inventors wanted to see if machines could possess the same reasoning and logical reason as that of humans, and thus AI was born. As this technology progressed, so did its negative capabilities, which at this point has far outweighed its usefulness. From autonomously hacking into an open-source platform to causing immense environmental damage, the harmful impacts of AI have made the discourse about its capabilities and its future worrisome.

There was a time when the possible scenario of AI and machines taking over humanity was unbelievable. Such a supposition would have seen better fit in a dystopian sci-fi movie but sounded far-fetched to happen in the real world. However, recent discourse around AI has made this scenario a bit more possible in the future. Jacob Coxon, a former pretraining researcher at Anthropic and OpenAI, said in a X post on September 8, 2026, that he resigned from Anthropic and both companies are “gambling with our lives,” noting “the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.” Another top scientist at Anthropic, Evan Hubinger, agreed with Coxon’s claims and stated that there is a more than 10% chance that AI “will kill us all humans.”

See also: Anthropic Says Its Claude AI Broke Into Three Organisations During a Private Security Test