Did Johnson Just Adjourn Congress for 7 Weeks to Avoid Massie’s Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth?

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that with seven weeks to go until Election Day, it was time for lawmakers to “go home to their districts and make the case to the American people”—a day earlier than scheduled.

But with the US public overwhelmingly disapproving of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and demanding accountability for his bombing of boats in the Caribbean Sea, Republicans may be headed home hoping their constituents don’t ask questions about those issues, particularly as Johnson (R-La.) faced accusations of ending the House session early in order to avoid a vote pertaining to them.

Johnson announced the early adjournment a day after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing in the resolution that Hegseth violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by initiating strikes against Iran without authorization from Congress and continuing to attack the country past the 60-day mark set by the law.

He also accused Hegseth of “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties,” citing an attack that killed more than 150 children and teachers at a school in Minab, Iran, and of conducting an illegal campaign of extrajudicial killings by overseeing dozens of boat bombings in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean that have killed at least 230 people since last September.

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Massie’s resolution was privileged, meaning it had to be taken up by the House within two legislative days.

With House members now on their way back to their districts to campaign ahead of the midterm elections, lawmakers will be unable to pursue the impeachment effort until at least November. They are not set to return to Capitol Hill until after Americans vote on November 3.

“These people are such incredible cowards,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) of her Republican colleagues. “They know that what Pete Hegseth has done, his role in driving us into the war, is absolutely wrong.”

Johnson derided Massie’s resolution as “ridiculous” and “a publicity stunt by someone who wants attention.”

“It’s a publicity stunt by someone who wants attention,” he said. “It will immediately be tabled, of course, but we probably won’t do that today. We’ll probably do it when we come back. But it’s a stunt. Secretary Hegseth has done an extraordinary job at the Department of War. We’re in the middle of international conflicts right now, and we should not be playing games with national security.”

A motion to table a resolution immediately kills the measure without debate.

“We’re calling off Congress,” said Massie on the House floor Wednesday, “and we’re in the majority... I would implore all of us to take it up with the leadership. Why are we going to be denied a debate on whether there should be an impeachment or not?”

Public polling suggests most Americans likely do not think Hegseth and other top officials are doing an “extraordinary job” regarding the war in Iran, as Johnson claimed.

A survey in late July showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans felt the war was not worth fighting, and an Associated Press poll in June found the same percentage of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of issues concerning Iran. The war has sent oil and gas prices skyrocketing, and a majority of voters told Reuters/Ipsos in April that they blamed the Trump administration.

Massie noted that Johnson’s maneuver would make it harder for supporters of a discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act to gather the 218 signatures they need.

“I thought we’re supposed to be running a government here. Speaker Mike Johnson just sent the House home. Why? Because Rep. Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth,” said Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.). “Speaker Johnson, the WEAKEST speaker of all time, was so scared that we had the votes to impeach Hegseth and hold him accountable that he’s sending us all home to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

[KS]