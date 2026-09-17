‘Perpetual Villainy’: Trump Admin Preps Yet Another Attack on Endangered Species

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Jessica Corbett

“Hmmmm.... I’ve done a lot of horrible things lately. What is another evil, cruel, nonsensical idea? Ya know, one that would have irreversible generational consequences?”

That’s how University of Alberta professor Timothy Caulfield responded to The New York Times’ Wednesday reporting that President Donald Trump’s administration “is quietly moving to strip a core protection” of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), according to an internal memo obtained by the newspaper.

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Signed by US Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik, the memo interprets the law to mean that only the intentional killing or wounding of a protected species is illegal. The Times explained that excluding accidental acts “would be a seismic shift,” because “the killing of endangered animals almost always happens incidentally, in the course of economic activity.”

The memo is dated September 14—the same day that another Trump administration attack on the ESA took effect. That legally contested earlier policy rescinds the regulatory definition of “harm” under the 1973 law so that extractive industries can degrade crucial habitats. When the move was announced in July, critics called it “a death knell for America’s wildlife.”