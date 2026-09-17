“Xi Jinping had a Stroke, Fainted During BRICS Summit”: Chinese Dissident Wanjun Xie’s Tweet Causes a Massive Buzz on Social Media, X Flags Content Over Inconsistent Facts

SPECULATIONS ON CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping’s health is flooding the social media platforms ever since Chinese dissident, Wanjun Xie claimed on X, that the Chinese President purportedly fainted and suffered a severe ischaemic stroke during the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi. Xie posted a series of tweets claiming the trajectory of Xi’s journey back to Beijing for an emergency treatment, which has gathered a massive digital footprint as of now. However, there are no official reports or confirmations regarding the claims. Additionally, the post has received a community note, flagging it for factual inconsistency.

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Xie alleged in his post that the Chinese President was flown back to Beijing without being treated at any medical institution in India out of strategic concerns. He further claimed that Xi Jinping was taken to the 301 Hospital—a general hospital of the People’s Liberation Army in China.

What Did Wanjun Xie Claim?

In a post dated September 14, 2026, Wanjun wrote on X that Xi abruptly ended his visit to India and returned Beijing due to concerns regarding his health. This was the first post that ignited the flame of speculation. Xie wrote on X, “On September 13, Xi Jinping abruptly ended his visit to India and returned to Beijing due to health reasons. His participation in the BRICS summit failed to reach any strategic agreements or an agreement on making the renminbi a settlement currency, marking his visit to India as a diplomatic failure.”