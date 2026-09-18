UN Experts Say US War Crimes Likely in Iran School, Sports Complex Massacres

Despite the lack of a response from the US to the fact-finding mission’s requests for information, the experts said they found “reasonable grounds to believe that the US committed the war crime of launching an indiscriminate attack resulting in loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects.”

The report pointed to the Trump administration’s “deprioritization of civilian harm mitigation and of compliance with IHL [international humanitarian law], expressed through public statements by senior US leadership, including the president and the secretary of defense.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said early in the war that the US would dispense with “stupid rules of engagement”—which are meant to protect civilians under international law—and said US forces would rain “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”

The Pentagon also relied on “outdated targeting data” when deciding to bomb the school in Minab, which was clearly identified as a school for young children, said the report.

“The mission considers that the United States’ failure to update information in relation to the school in its targeting databases and to verify that the building was a military objective before launching the attack went beyond mere negligence,” reads the report. “Rather, the US directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen.”