“Things take a toll”: Ex-IAS Officer Bharani Vlsvss Explains Why He Left Government Service in Viral LinkedIn Post

“To begin with, the disparity between the so-called ‘elite’ services and the others under the civil services umbrella. And I am not talking merely about prestige or perks," wrote Vlsvss. He further explained that two people — who cleared the same examination — can lead wholly different lives all because of the service they belong to. Their opportunities, working conditions, institutional standing and quality of life can be vastly different, Vlsvss remarked.

The former ITS officer also questioned the way specialized expertise isn’t valued much within government departments, as “generalists” continue to dominate. As governance becomes more complicated, he said, the system needs to create greater space for professionals who have knowledge in specific fields.

“Then there is the question of expertise. At a time when governance is becoming increasingly complex, the need for specialists has never been greater. Yet, the system continues to be dominated by generalists, with limited scope for specialists to shape decisions and rise within the institution,” his LinkedIn post read.

Performance vs. Professional Advancement in Government Service

Vlsvss further commented upon the correlation between performance and professional advancement in government service. He said the amount of work an employee does may not matter and could hold little to no sway in advancing their position or career growth.

“There is also the question of satisfaction in government. A system where work or no work often makes little difference. Where accountability is uneven. Where professional standing and career progression can depend more on your service than on what you actually do,” Vlsvss wrote.

Vlsvss Explains Why Leaving Becomes Harder With Time

Vlsvss noted that although entering the civil services involves years of preparation and a highly competitive examination, leaving the system and beginning a new career is another challenge in itself. He said making a career switch after being a government servant can become difficult after some time. “The longer you stay, the harder it can become to step out and start afresh. Over time, these things take a toll. I have enormous respect for the many good people in government who continue to do meaningful work despite the system. But respect for individuals does not require silence about institutional problems,” the former civil servant continued in his LinkedIn post.

He added that his own experience within the system made him question whether the sacrifices he made while chasing this dream were worthwhile or not.

Ex-Civil Servant Bharani Vlsvss’s Message For Aspirants

Concluding his LinkedIn post, Vlsvss directed some wisdom towards civil service aspirants: do not lock yourself away and postpone the best years of your life for an examination. He urged aspirants to consider and weigh their options before committing several years to this goal. He remarked that government service should not automatically be viewed as the only route to achievement or professional success.

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“The years spent preparing are some of the prime years of your life. Locking yourself up for years, postponing life and opportunities in pursuit of an examination, is not a decision to be taken lightly. Do not enter the race merely because everyone around you tells you it is the ultimate destination. It isn’t,” Vlsvss concluded.

Social Media Users Share Different Views On Vlsvss’s Post

Vlsvss’s post received mixed reactions from users. While some appreciated his decision to speak openly about his experience, others said those working within the system should focus on bringing about change.

“The courage and honesty is very evident in this message. Thank you for talking about it,” one user wrote. Another wrote: “Quitting does not change anything. You have to fight against the system, change it and make it professional."

A third person commented: “Rare courage to say this out loud. Your point about generalists crowding out specialists, just when governance needs depth most, is the one that will stay with me.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)