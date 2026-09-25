Violating Federal Judge’s Order, Trump White House Denies Access to Politico, MS NOW, CNN Reporters

Trump administration officials denied Politico, MS NOW, and CNN reporters access to the White House complex on Thursday morning, in blatant violation of a federal judge’s decision ordering President Donald Trump to immediately reverse his ban on the three outlets.

US District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, ordered the White House in an early Thursday ruling to “immediately return, reinstate, and restore” press passes to reporters from the three outlets.

Politico reported that its journalist had “his press credentials confiscated” upon trying to enter the White House complex hours after Kelly’s ruling.

Laura Barrón-López, a White House reporter for MS NOW, said she was also denied access to the White House. She said a Secret Service agent confiscated her press badge after it failed to scan properly.

Barrón-López said it is “not clear, based on the interaction that I had, whether or not this is a defiance... of the court order, or it’s some kind of incompetence or lag in the system where they have not updated our press badges.”