Colorado Marijuana Company Voluntarily Recalls Dozens of Contaminated Products Amid State Regulatory Delays

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Read the story here.
By Christopher Osher, The Denver Gazette
A Colorado manufacturer of a popular brand of marijuana vapes warned dispensaries last week that it is recalling products due to contamination by methylene chloride, a chemical the Environmental Protection Agency has sought to ban for most uses because it can cause cancer.
The recall comes amid a protracted delay in state implementation of expanded testing procedures that would have detected methylene chloride and other solvents that pose health risks.
The manufacturer, StayCon, voluntarily flagged 49 of its products, some of which first went up on dispensary shelves more than a year and a half ago. The recalled items include vapes that go by the brand name Maui Wowie and Grape Gorilla. The recall notice said a “botanically-derived” flavoring compound used in its marijuana vapes contained methylene chloride.
The owner of the third-party lab that detected the toxic solvent, which can be used to strip paint, said that he notified the company and the state six weeks before StayCon issued its recall. The state has yet to issue its own alert to consumers. Kyle Boyd, a spokesperson for the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, told The Denver Gazette and ProPublica that the agency “does not comment on investigations” in response to a question about why it hasn’t made the recall public.
The Denver Gazette and ProPublica reported this month that regulatory loopholes in Colorado have allowed contaminated marijuana products that pose health risks to continue being sold to consumers for months, sometimes even years. Regulators have been slow to provide public warnings even after they’ve received reports of consumer harm. Earlier this year, the publications also reported on the dangers of methylene chloride as part of an investigation into Colorado’s failure to adopt many regulations used by other states to keep intoxicating hemp products off marijuana shelves.
We reported that a top Marijuana Enforcement Division official acknowledged in a meeting with industry representatives that the amount of chemically converted hemp being sold as marijuana is greater than the agency has publicly disclosed.
April 13, 2026
State regulators announced a plan to crack down on companies that illegally sell cheaper and potentially hazardous hemp products as marijuana, citing potential tax avoidance and “serious risks to public safety.”
Feb. 6, 2026
Colorado regulators discussed a proposal to do away with the current testing system that allows marijuana manufacturers to choose their own samples. Instead, independent labs or contractors would collect the samples.
Jan. 29, 2026
The Denver Gazette and ProPublica reported that intoxicating hemp has seeped into Colorado’s marijuana market because the state had failed to adopt safety measures. Tests found signs of hemp in vapes sold at marijuana dispensaries.
May 14, 2021
After hemp companies figured out how to convert CBD into the high-inducing compound THC, Colorado became one of the first states to ban chemically converted hemp products, first with regulatory advisories and then with legislation.
Dec. 20, 2018
President Donald Trump signed the Farm Bill, which legalizes hemp. Congress’ intent was to help farmers along with people who believe hemp’s high levels of the nonintoxicating compound CBD can help with seizures, pain and sleep.
Jan. 1, 2014
Colorado became the first state to allow retail sales of marijuana for recreational
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Methylene chloride can be used to cheaply synthesize hemp into THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes people high. That chemically converted hemp is then falsely labeled and sold as marijuana-based products. State law bans the chemical conversion process and prohibits marijuana manufacturers from using methylene chloride, which the EPA banned for most uses in 2024. This month the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit struck down the EPA ban and sent the matter back to the agency for further review.
The still-unimplemented testing rule for methylene chloride and 30 other solvents was meant to align Colorado’s standards with requirements that are already in place in 24 of the 43 states with regulated marijuana markets. The new testing was supposed to be implemented in July — nearly three months before StayCon told dispensaries it was recalling products. A spokesperson for the Marijuana Enforcement Division said the state public health department, which reviews labs and recommends their certification, told his agency it needed more time.
Implementation, he said, will begin at the end of this month.
Denver-based Bona Fides Laboratory in August detected the methylene chloride that prompted Friday’s recall notice during routine testing for other contaminants such as pesticides and mold. Lab owner David Mathis said he immediately notified the state and StayCon. He criticized state regulators for delaying implementation of the new testing rules, saying his company had been ready to conduct expanded screening since the start of July.
“How many samples were not tested but have contaminants in them and were passed to the public?” Mathis said.
StayCon, a Pueblo County-based company doing business as Craft, did not respond to questions from The Denver Gazette and ProPublica about its recall.
Even as the new testing protocols are set to go into effect, the state has backed away from plans to close a related and longstanding regulatory loophole: Manufacturers still get to choose the samples that labs test and the labs that do the testing.
Regulators in January said they were considering overhauling sampling rules to require lab personnel to collect samples, but they backed down after top manufacturers said it would be too expensive.
[HP]
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