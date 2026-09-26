Trump and Xi Face an AI Security Dilemma – But Face‑to‑Face Diplomacy Could be a Start in Mitigating it

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Washington summit has been billed as a discussion of major issues surrounding the development and possible regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as trying to find common ground over Taiwan and trade. What everyone wants to know is whether – and how – the leaders of the two biggest world powers can get over their rivalry through face-to-face diplomacy to achieve a positive outcome in what is surely the most urgent question facing global leadership.

The importance Beijing attaches to such encounters was underlined on September 17 when, in a call with the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that “head-of-state diplomacy is the anchor of China-US relations”.

For this diplomacy to bear fruit, Trump and Xi have to develop what is known as “security dilemma sensibility”. This is the ability to recognise that an adversary may be acting out of fear and not predatory intent and to appreciate how one’s own state’s actions have contributed to that fear. If Trump and Xi can do this, it could create an opening for policies of reciprocal reassurance.

In our new book we argue that face-to-face diplomacy offers leaders an opportunity to examine these questions directly and explore what reassurance could involve.

Each of the two leaders need to acknowledge how their own country’s actions contribute to the other’s insecurity. Trust may develop out of such a shared understanding, but recognising an adversary’s fears does not require accepting their claims. What it does do is open the path to new policies of reassurance and restraint.

This summit is an important opportunity for the US and Chinese presidents to show each other that they are exercising security dilemma sensibility, especially in relation to those issues (Taiwan and AI) that could if left unmanaged plunge the two sides into deeper confrontation.