Xi Jinping’s US Visit Will be a Test of his Power Among China’s Elite

Business delegation

Xi plans to lead a delegation of business leaders during his visit with an aim to address several bilateral trade issues that analysts have said are likely to include easing of trade barriers to increase U.S. agricultural sales to China.

The plan has not been finalized, but it would be a rare instance of such a large group of business executives accompanying a national leader on a state trip since Beijing’s crackdown on the increasingly unregulated domestic technology, education, and real estate sectors in 2020 as a means to reassert state control.

The crackdown resulted in the imprisonment of many prominent Chinese businessmen including real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang and agriculture magnate Sun Dawu, and others.

Adding business leaders on a foreign trip is not consistent with the CCP’s policies over the last decade, a Chinese independent scholar, using the pseudonym Xu Peng for security reasons, told RFA.

“Many policies, from politics, economics, and culture to domestic affairs, diplomacy, and national defense, have run counter to the general direction of reform and opening up,” said Xu.

The ‘Eastward rise, Westward decline’ approach – an ideological concept embraced by Chinese leadership that suggests power is shifting away from the West and toward China – “is no longer viable, so they’ve temporarily decided to bring a group of business leaders along,” he said.

Beijing may hope Chinese companies will invest in the U.S. and purchase American agricultural products and energy to ease economic friction, said Xu.

“However, with entrepreneurs like Ren Zhiqiang and Sun Dawu still imprisoned, Beijing’s decision to send a business delegation abroad at this time is unlikely to dispel concerns about the situation of Chinese private enterprises.”

Beijing hopes to stabilize relations with Washington through expanding economic and trade cooperation, and this in turn would give China the leg up in its negotiations with the European Union, an economic advisor close to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, identified by her surname Peng, told RFA.

“Both sides are currently using their respective bargaining chips,” said Peng. “As far as I know, some companies in Inner Mongolia are delaying the delivery of rare earth products to the U.S., and the delivery time has also become part of the bargaining between the two sides.”

Should the Chinese delegation bring along business leaders it would be an echo of Trump’s visit to Beijing in May, when he was accompanied by 18 executives, including tech moguls like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

As part of the current round of negotiations, analysts believe that artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain will be a major topic of discussion.

AI governance

Competition between the US and China continues over chips, AI models, and technology standards, and both sides are also discussing risk notification and communication mechanisms. Experts expect that AI security will be a major topic of discussion at the summit.